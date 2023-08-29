Oliver names new CAO from within the organization

Photo: Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver has officially hired Wayne Anderson for the chief administrative officer (CAO) role the town announced on Tuesday.

The top bureaucrat position has been empty since Ed Chow left in May 2023 to pursue other interests.

In the interim, Anderson has been acting CAO in addition to his position as chief financial officer (CFO) for Canada’s Wine Capital.

Anderson commented that “I would like to thank our Mayor and council for putting their trust in me to continue to lead and support our dedicated and talented team of employees. I look forward to ensuring that the policies, programs, and other direction of council are implemented over the coming years.”

Anderson joined the Town of Oliver in 2022 as CFO following a 5 ½ year tenure at the City of Merritt as their director of finance and IT.

“I have always enjoyed the challenge of working with small and growing communities like Oliver as they strive to cost-effectively enhance their infrastructure and continually improve on their delivery of services,” Anderson commented.

Anderson brings 25 years of experience working directly with municipalities or consulting with local government clients while in senior management roles with BC’s largest provider of municipal software based in Kelowna, the Town of Oliver notes.

This experience primarily refers to Anderson's position as the former director of sales and general manager of Vadim Software.

“One of council’s highest priorities is to select a qualified CAO for our community. After a thorough recruitment process, it was clear that Wayne Anderson has the knowledge, experience, and proven leadership skills to achieve council’s strategic priorities and continue to advance the Town of Oliver forward,” Mayor Martin Johansen commented.

“We are pleased to be able to promote from within the organization and look forward to working with Wayne in his new role as CAO,” he continued.

The town did not specify who will take on the role of CFO. The Times Chronicle • Castanet has reached out and is awaiting confirmation.