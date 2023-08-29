Osoyoos grapples with complicated foreshore issues

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Homes in Jasmine Drive, Acacia Court area enjoy semi-waterfront locations with five docks in violation of foreshore regulations, symptomatic of the problems around the lake.

Osoyoos continues to grapple with the issue of a proliferation of illegal docks and buoys that variously violate foreshore regulations and town bylaws with council opting in the short term to take stock of just how many of these moorages exist.

While the issue has been discussed at previous council meetings two specific locations were brought before council by town administration recently in order to gain a clearer direction from council on the issue. These two locations involve private moorages on Jasmine Drive, Acacia Court and areas along Lakeshore Drive.

“We are having some challenges with these parcels which are semi-waterfront,” said Brittaney Tuttle, Community Planner with Urban Systems in reference to Jasmine Drive and Acacia Court. There is a small beach which is not privately owned and also five docks, she explained.

“There is no Head Lease here, this is the town’s foreshore lease area and these folks are using it for their own private docks,” she said.

A Head Lease is a Crown land lease with a local government, Band corporation, Crown corporation or other public entity that permits the tenure holder to sub-tenure to third parties.

Tuttle noted that there is a process by which residents can apply to install docks but the town’s foreshore lease does not actually permit this. “We are looking for direction on how we might move forward,” she added.

Three options were presented to council for consideration: Option 1 - Remove the docks and make the uses illegal; Option 2 - Obtain a Head Lease and charge the cost to property owners; and Option 3 - Build a dock for the owners of this area and require payment for construction and maintenance.

Councilor Jim King asked if its necessary to apply for a head lease if the town builds a dock. In response Gina MacKay, Director, Planning & Development for the town indicated it would be necessary, and it’s a process that can take up to one year.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff asked if buoys might be put in place of the docks to which McKay said: “We do have foreshore leases in this area that do not allow us to place anything in or on the water.”

King then asked, “If we don’t have a head lease then what makes it illegal to be in the water?”

“We have a lease, it's just not a head lease,” McKay replied. “It’s a complicated issue right now. We do have foreshore leases in this area and they do not allow us to place anything in or around the water. We could apply for a head lease which would allow us to charge back to these property owners the amount of the lease.”

With a wider problem stretching across the width and breadth of the lake, Councilor Myers Bennett said, “I can think about 20 other areas where docks and buoys are a problem, why are we concentrating on these ones?”

Technically buoys are not allowed in the town’s lease areas, McKay noted. She went on to note that part of the problem is a clause in the bylaw stating that individuals can apply to the town for a permit for a dock, but there is no option to apply for a permit under the town’s current lease agreement (head lease) with the province.

Agreeing with Bennett on the fact there are several other areas around the lake with similar issues McKortoff said for her it’s a question of “whether we should be looking at this as just a one-off or look at all the other areas at the same time.

“I think we need to be careful about doing something for one area and then having other areas come and say well you did it for them why can't you do it for us?” Noting that town staff have completed substantial work on this issue, she suggested it would be better to have a game plan for the whole issue rather than piecemeal.

“What about the buoys is that what people would put in if they didn't have the docks, we need to think about that also.”

McKay explained that the town has a lease in place over the area in question and while it was to expire in 2022 the 10-year lease was extended until 2024. “So we don't have a lot of time but if we were working with the province on a solution specific to different areas of the lake they would grant us further extension under the current program,” she said.

“For example, if we were to look at a head lease for this particular area they would work with us to get to that end,” McKay added.

The Mayor then enquired if a head lease would work for other identified areas around town, to which McKay answered: “technically yes”.

Stepping into the fray, Rod Risling, Osoyoos Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) commented, “this is going to be a big issue if we start unravelling it. One of my concerns is that we've got a ton of buoys out there and a ton of boats and we're a resort municipality, people come here for that.”

Saying that there was not currently a plan as far as the buoys are concerned, “we're going to need to build some additional docks, we are going to need to do something to house all these boats and we do have limited land to build this type of infrastructure. So if we are going to have to build docks how many are we going to have to build?

“I don’t want to delay this process but it does make me a little nervous relinquishing prime land for the usage of five boats. I just don't know what we're gonna do with all these other buoys and where we're going to put people at some point,” Risling said.

McKay also noted that the town requires development permits to be obtained when building docks which then puts it in line with provincial guidelines.

In the second area under focus, Tuttle noted that there is a “proliferation” of buoys along Lakeshore drive particularly between Walton’s Lakefront RV and Oasis Resort. “There are private buoys and docks located in the public area with ‘private use only’ signs around these areas which is a violation of the foreshore lease because can’t have private use a public area,” she said.

Tuttle also referenced what she said was perhaps the only current working model in BC for managing buoys and that is at Cultus Lake where a licence must be obtained according to specific criteria. Tags are then issued with one attached to a buoy and and the other to the boat itself.

“That way the municipality knows that you're registered as part of the program.” She noted this was just one idea and that it may or may not be applicable for Osoyoos.

“If you wanted to move forward then this is something to consider. What is the capacity of the lake in terms of the number of boys you could have, that would be a next step. And then how this would be implemented and administer would need to be considered, Tuttle added.

“One thing I see is that we're getting squeezed,” Risling noted. “All these things occurring on our lake that we're going to have to do something about, but not knowing how many buoys we can have and we don't know how many docks we need.”

Aside from the local boats there is the issue of tourists who don’t know where they can moor their boats. “I think there needs to be some clear communication once we know what we're doing and inform people and we need to have a plan.

“Down at the marina right now we're getting a lot of inquiries and complaints about the usage and parking and that kind of thing so this is a bigger problem that's going to get worse, not better,” he cautioned.



In the end council agreed that a study into how many moorages exist on the lake and what the maximum capacity should be undertaken. It was also highlighted that town boundaries extend out into the water 120 m from the foreshore.

“We do have the ability to restrict or encourage different uses in that area,” McKay noted. She added that the RDOS is also considering a foreshore bylaw for the north end of the lake.