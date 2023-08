Photo: Sebastian Kanally

A stolen motorhome from Cawston was located by police at a home in Oliver over the weekend.

Oliver RCMP received information Sunday evening around 10:45 p.m. of a fifth-wheel trailer they suspected was stolen.

Police went to a home on Harmony Crescent in Oliver and discovered that the 2006 Paradise Pointe fifth-wheel was indeed stolen from Cawston on Aug. 21.

Police removed the trailer and have said that the situation remains under investigation.