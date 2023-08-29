Water meter pits are closer to becoming mandatory on new construction in Oliver

Photo: Glacier Media photo

Water meter pits are closer to being mandatory on all new construction in the Town of Oliver.

An updated version of water regulation bylaw 1351.12 has been approved by Oliver council and is now headed for first and second reading.

The town’s intention is to make the transition to installing water meter pits as opposed to the inhouse water meters that have hitherto been standard. This is for safety, accessibility, maintenance, enhancing leak detection, and reducing the opportunity for water bypasses.

Kelly Mercer, Director of Operations for the Town of Oliver explained that eventually the town would like everyone to have meter pits, but “it's going to take a long time” and this is a first step.

“It's something we would love to move towards. But at this point, nothing's going to be mandatory at all other than new construction and it is only going to help us transition and move to this in the future,” Mercer continued.

On new construction and new subdivisions it will be required to install water meter pits on the town’s boulevard or as close to the edge of the property as possible.

The new requirement excludes carriage homes that are built at a later date than the principal residence.

“If somebody's adding a carriage home, it doesn't mean that they're required to do this. They would basically bring their water from their existing house that it's already getting metered and T-Off in front of the meter. So everything's still getting metered and going to their new build,” Mercer explained.

The other big change brought into the bylaw is a penalty for people caught bypassing their water meters. Mercer said that “owners and customers caught purposely bypassing the water meter will be charged fees back to the time the bypass happened based on estimated consumption."

Additionally, “the meter for the property must then be installed in a meter pit in the boulevard to the town subdivision development servicing standards.”

Whether it is for a new build or a penalty for bypassing, the owner of the property must pay for the meter pit to be installed. Mercer clarified that for new construction, the equipment and manpower will already be present and will cost somewhere in the range of “$1,300 to $1,800”.

If the water meter pit is being built afterwards, Mercer noted it varies in different situations, but would cost around $4,500.

The water meter pit then becomes ownership of the town and shall be maintained by the town. The town will be required to maintain, repair, and replace the meters when it comes to normal wear and tear.

Owners and customers are required to protect the water meters from physical damage and freezing. If one becomes damaged because of abuse, misuse, neglect, or any other damages that are caused by the owner, the repair costs or cost of replacement will have to be paid by the owner of the property.

When it comes to freezing, Mercer explained that “when we supply the meter pit, it actually has insulation underneath the cover to help prevent that. So generally they are to a certain depth where it doesn't freeze.”

In rural areas, the town requires water meter pits in general. “Everybody in the rural water system is required to put in pits because most of those properties are quite large and have long driveways.”

In town, most meters are inside the house. Mercer said that the condition that the owner of the property is required to protect the meter from damage is probably referring to the indoor ones.

“I think what that sort of statement is referring to is that if they did something to damage that meter pit or anything else inside their home, it would kind of be on them,” he explained.

When it comes to residents servicing their water meters around their homes they will not be required to install a pit unless they choose to.

Mercer explained that “we would work with that homeowner. I mean, we would love for everybody to transition to this. I think it's just better for everybody. But it is obviously not mandatory. If they need to move their meter inside their home on an existing building to do with renovations or something like that. They won't be required to install a meter [pit].”