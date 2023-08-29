Blasted Church shifts 7 Deadly Sins party due to wildfires

Photo: Don Urquhart Guests at last year's 7 Deadly Sins party.

Blasted Church Vineyards has announced the postponement of its annual 7 Deadly Sins party, initially scheduled for September 9, due to the current wildfire situation.

Citing wildfire-related poor air quality, and travel limitations (which have subsequently been removed) Blasted Church experience manager Lisa Baxter-Burke said it was a difficult decision to postpone the event, but that it was made “in consideration for the health and safety of all.”

The new date for the event is set for June 22, 2024. In the spirit of community support, the winery is donating tasting fees to the Red Cross from September 8 to 10. The winery is also encouraging visitors to bring donations for ALERT which aids animals in need.

“The Blasted Church Vineyards team remains committed to bringing both enjoyment and goodwill to its valued community,” it said.

Last year’s inaugural event celebrated the winery’s 20th anniversary with a party revolving around “seven sins” wine and culinary stations. Live music, a DJ and performances by an aerialist rounded out the entertainment.