Pig Out Festival in Oliver has been postponed due to wildfires

The annual Pig Out Festival has been smoked out by this year's unprecedented wildfires and is now postponed until May 4, 2024.

Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association, said that “following a period of significant challenges caused by wildfires throughout the Okanagan Valley, we have made the decision to postpone the 2023 Pig Out Festival.”

She further explained that “in acknowledgement of the recent and ongoing historic wildfires and the province-wide State of Emergency, and in support of the British Columbians who have lost their homes and businesses, we felt it insensitive to move forward with the festival at this time.”

The popular festival was slated to return to the South Okanagan on September 16 and take place at Cellar Door & More, located just North of Oliver.

The festival is geared towards food and wine lovers. The festival features local chefs preparing pork dishes, ribs, sides, and salads to pay homage to the unique flavours of the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

Anyone who already holds tickets for the 2023 Pig Out Festival will receive a full ticket refund which will be processed automatically in the next couple of days.