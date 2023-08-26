Cops for Kids will soon be rolling into Oliver

Photo: Contributed Cops for Kids Ride in 2021.

The annual Cops for Kids Ride hits the road next month, with plans to ride through the Oliver Fire Department

The ride running on Sept. 8 will be stopping at the department around 3 p.m., with an event hosted by the Oliver Lions Club. Everyone is encouraged to come and bring donations in support and encouragement, which includes two local riders: Jared Zeeman and Heather Carter.

The annual ride sees mounties and supporting enforcement agencies from the southeast district ride 130 kilometres from Kelowna to Osoyoos in one day. This 130 km ride is one day of the 10-day cycling event that raises funds and awareness for children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis within Southeastern British Columbia.

Each rider who participates in the event is required to provide their own bike, train on their own time, volunteer at community events, and fundraise a minimum of $2,500.

Their dedication to helping local kids is the common theme of the ride.

The Cops for Kids website explains that this fundraiser “gives us the opportunity to not only showcase our generous sponsors but raise awareness and the much-needed funds to continue our pledge to assist children in medical crisis.

“This gruelling ten-day ride occurs each September over some very challenging mountainous terrain. Each and every rider is constantly reminded of whom we ride for and recognizes that although we may have had a rough day, it’s nothing compared to the challenges that some children face.”

Funds from the Oliver event will help ease those burdens and provide the financial assistance they need to get through their crisis. The money that is raised in Oliver is designated for local children.

The full ride is from Sept. 8-17 and full information can be found here.