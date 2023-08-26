Town council gives support grant to Ambassadors

Photo: Sebastian Kanally The Oliver ambassadors along with Mayor Martin Johansen (middle back row) at the Roots and Fruits Festival

The Oliver Ambassadors have received $2,000 in Grant Aid from the town to help cover some of their costs for the Upcoming Oliver Ambassadors Pageant.

The funding was already approved in the town’s budget that was passed in April 2023, but it was back before council to see the program's results. It was noted that this is a standing grant and has been approved for many years.

Councillor David Mattes asked why the funding of the grant was before the council again if the money was already improved in this year's budget.

Wayne Anderson, chief financial officer and acting chief administrative officer responded by saying that last year, and the prior year, it was requested to see the results of the Oliver Ambassadors prior year.

"How did they fair? Did the $2,000 help them? Were they under budget? Over budget? Do they still need $2,000 for this year? So it seems to be an ongoing thing.” he added.

This year the Oliver Ambassadors have 16 candidates and having such a large number has its costs.

Lori Martine, Oliver Ambassador Coordinator explained in her letter to the town that “providing for so many candidates is a challenge that was faced during 2022 as well. They have been successful in receiving sponsorship of $450 for each candidate, however, this is not quite enough to cover all the costs when the group is so large.”

The Ambassadors will have their Passion Speech night on Sept. 12 and the Gala weekend will take place on Sept. 22 and 23.