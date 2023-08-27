Town of Oliver looking into updating the water restrictions bylaw

Photo: File photo.

Oliver may be getting clearer guidance on water restrictions with an updated Water Conservation and Staged Restriction bylaw in the works.

Town council discussed a report on Aug. 21 to clarify water restrictions and what factors go into declaring what stage of water restrictions the Town of Oliver should be at, at any given time.

The Drought Management Plan that is currently in place is from 2017 and some aspects of it need to be updated.

Kelly Mercer, Director of Operations, noted that “one of the major changes is in 2021 they [the province] updated the Okanagan Lake levels, so that's not reflected in our drought management plan currently . . . There are a couple of other minor changes but that would be the big one.”

In the current Water Conservation and Staged Restriction Bylaw 1412, section 5.7 specifies that “the Province of British Columbia has different drought triggers for each stage than the triggers in this bylaw and the 2017 Town of Oliver Drought Management Plan. If the Province declares a regional drought stage which is at a higher level than the Town of Oliver’s current restriction stage, the province’s drought declaration will take precedence.”

This means that ultimately, the main trigger defaults to the province’s declaration and the town will follow suit.

Mayor Martin Johansen explained “I don't think we should be giving away that authority. I think it should be up to us and if we want to take that into consideration that's one thing, but I don't think it should trump our strategy and what our drought management plan is.”

Councillor David Mattes agreed on this point, asking whether the province knows “what a drought situation is here, vs. what a drought situation is elsewhere. I'm not sure they have the knowledge to know that we actually live in a desert and there is a drought all the time.”

Mercer said that this is one of the recommendations for an updated drought management plan, that there needs to be two separate triggers that would result in water restrictions, and not simply the province's declaration.

“It's either going to be Okanagan Lake water levels and observation wells or the province’s recommendation. So a combination of two, if the province is at a level that is higher, we would need another trigger to go to that stage, whether it's the observation wells or the in-town well if they are showing that they are not recharging the way that they should,” they added.

“But that is not written in our current drought management plan.”

Discussion among council members prompted them to refer this back to staff for more information so the issue will be brought back to the next committee of the whole meeting for further discussion.

Water Councillor Rick Machial, said he has some uncertainty around the whole situation of water restrictions.

“Overall consumption hasn't even gone down. So it's kind of strange to me, we have these water restrictions, do they really work if our consumption doesn't go down?”

Mattes and Johansen both agreed that they would like more information on the historical data on water consumption including the difference between drought years and years with no drought to gain a larger perspective on the issue.

Wayne Anderson, chief financial officer and acting chief administrative officer offered some numbers indicating that the restrictions do have some impact.

“On the consumption and impact of the water stage restrictions . . . Within the Town of Oliver overall consumption was up 20 per cent in June year over year and restrictions went on in July where overall consumption was up five per cent, so it continued to go up but it wasn't going up at that 20 per cent level.”

The next committee of the whole meeting will take place on Sept. 11.