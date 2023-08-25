Hallmark movie filmed in Osoyoos, See Ya Later Ranch premiers Sat

Photo: Screenshot Napa Ever After set in Napa, California but filmed in Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls will debut this Saturday, August 26.

Osoyoos' Main Street, See Ya Later Ranch and various other locations will be front and centre on TV screens this Saturday as a Hallmark Channel movie shot in the Okanagan in late-May will premier this Saturday.

"Napa Ever After" which in the movie takes place in Napa, California sees a young lawyer who inherits a vineyard and all the big changes that creates in her life, including becoming romantically involved with the handsome vineyard guy.

Osoyoos was all abuzz back on 31 May when filming took place on Main St.. transforming it to the American wine town for a couple of days.

Photo: Don Urquhart Live action as the crew shoots a scene on Main Street, Osoyoos back in late-May.

Filming took place at various locations including Scoopsies Treat Shop and in front of the Home Hardware which had two American flags and a California State flag flying high during production.

Filming also centred around See Ya Later Ranch, as well as filming in Abbotsford and Maple Ridge.

When the Times Chronicle • Castanet spoke to the film's director Alfons Adetuyi during filming in Osoyoos he noted the movie "is also about a little bit of black history set in the Napa Valley, about the first black vineyard in the valley."

The Hallmark Channel has been roundly criticized for its lack of diverse stories, themes and actors reflecting people of colour.

Napa Ever After is presented by Mahogany which is the Hallmark Channel's division that self describes its focus as "proudly celebrates Black identity with messages of culture and faith, pride and love."

The premier of Napa Ever After can be viewed on the Hallmark Channel this Saturday, August 26 at 5 p.m.