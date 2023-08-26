Wine lovers likely to pay more as vineyards pivot after deep freeze

Photo: Don Urquhart Grape vines in a vineyard on the shores of Osoyoos Lake.

In this third and final part (parts one and two here) of the our series exploring the severe cold event that wiped out an estimated half of the Okanagan Valley’s wine grapes this year we look at how the local wineries are moving forward and what it means for consumers.

From waiting out fruitless crops this year, to ripping out vines and replanting and even crucial changes to the types of grapes grown, the response to the devastating vine damage varies widely. But two things are clear: it’s a painful year for the industry and wine will be in shorter supply going forward, likely meaning higher prices.

“There’s a bunch of wineries that are being affected for sure and it’s gonna be a hard year financially,” Nostalgia Wines’ Gina Fernandes Harfman says. That financial pain will be offset by insurance in many cases, but not 100 per cent.

Choosing to err on the side of caution Harfman says she’s always bought insurance covering both fruit and vines and that’s something that will certainly pay off this year. But she adds not everybody chooses to take out insurance at all and some choose only partial.

“It’s going to be really hard for the wineries and the growers this year, it’s scary.” And so too for consumers as shortages of grapes will surely mean higher prices she agrees. “There’s going to be a major shortage of wine, and I think the prices are going to have to go up again,” she says.

Case in point is Nostalgia’s Kerner, one of the very few BC wineries that produces this grape variety.

Her Kerner crop was wiped out and as one of the very few that grow it in the Okanagan she can’t even buy grapes to replace. “So we’re not gonna have Kerner for a couple of years,” she says ruefully.

At Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery John Ferreira says he doesn’t have fruit insurance, only vine coverage which requires at least 80 per cent mortality before it pays he notes. He adds that this is not an uncommon situation and one of the reasons he’s hopeful for government support for the industry.

And like Harfman, Ferreira forecasts shortages of certain varieties and higher prices for consumers.

Michael Bartier, winemaker at Bartier Brothers Vineyard and Winery sums up the situation succinctly: “It’s going to be a multi-year, many dollars lost scenario.”

And while he notes that insurance helps with replanting costs it doesn’t fully cover the cost. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice to have that crop insurance, but our business doesn’t run on getting a crop off the land, our business runs on taking that crop and adding value to it in the form of wine.”

With Bartier Brothers seeing most of its reds hit particularly hard, winemaker Michael Bartier notes that their Syrah - like much of it in the valley - “was absolutely murdered, it was devastated.”

“We’ve already taken out most of our Syrah and we replanted some of it to Cabernet Franc, and then we will be pulling out a whole bunch more Cabernet Franc and Merlot and the remaining Syrah and those will be replanted next year. Really we won’t see a fruit back on those until 2027 at the earliest.”

Photo: Don Urquhart A block of grape vines along Black Sage Road that have been uprooted in preparation for replanting.

At Phantom Creek Estates where key varieties like Syrah and Malbec were the most seriously impacted winemaker Luke MacKinnon notes: “There’s a lot of these late ripening reds that are so specific to this part of the valley it’s a significant loss and we can’t really source the fruit from other places.”

While many of these varieties originate in warmer climates MacKinnon notes that “a lot of these vines were old so they’ve had success even with the risk.”

The winery mitigates some of this risk because it has vineyards on Black Sage, across the valley on the Golden Mile Bench and in the Similkameen Valley. “So typically when you have things like smoke years, it should mitigate risk throughout the entire domain but unfortunately, this really hit both sides of the valley and our reds are not really as developed in Similkameen vineyard,” he says.

He also notes the viticulture/vineyard team under Amy Richards and John Pires are “doing everything they can to rehabilitate the vineyards and are taking the opportunity to take more disease-ridden blocks regenerate them. Their expertise is going to enable us to bounce back as best we can,” he adds.

“It’s definitely a difficult year not only for us but for everyone in the industry, from growers all the way up to domains with their own fruits.” He agrees that wine availability will be reduced which could impact prices, “but we had an abundant year in 2022 so that will hopefully help to lessen the stresses. “We are trying to develop a strategy now, it’s quite complex,” he says.

But conversely, he says, “if you look at our white program the Pinot Gris and Riesling have come out really well from this. This will be the year of the whites for sure.”

“You’ve got to take the positives,” he says adding that Phantom Creek’s Similkameen vineyards have a significant focus on white grape varieties which is “looking really positive.”

And also taking a more optimistic view of the situation - perhaps afforded by the minimal damage their vineyards suffered due to the proximity to Osoyoos Lake - Christian Scagnetti winemaker at Moon Cursor Vineyards highlights that this summer has been hot, “so it has given this awful winter a really nice chance to make up for his self,” he laughs.

“But whatever grapes we do get, I strongly believe we’ll get the quality.” Speaking earlier in the year he noted that if the summer stays hot - which it has - “we’re going be a pretty solid vintage for sure.”

“At the end of the day we are a farm, and at the whim of Mother Earth, and just have to take the ‘punches’ as we can.”

The problem as he highlights however is that “we’ve had a lot of punches in the last few years.” He notes that in 2019 there was heavy frost, and in harvest 2020 there was rain in June which knocked a lot of the berries off which meant a short crop.

It was really only in 2021 that things turned fully around. “We had a huge bumper crop in 2021 and then this year we’re back down, so we have to just kinda hope we find the average,” he adds.

Part of the path forward will likely involve a reevaluation of the types of grape varieties grown in the South Okanagan.

This is certainly the situation with Harfman and her Kerner grapes. “It’s making me want to actually reevaluate my wines in terms of what I’m growing and if I have to replant maybe I should consider planting something a little more hearty,” she says.

As Bruno Kelle, winemaker at Castoro de Oro Estate Winery says, “It’s a bit of a game changer - it’s woken us up to the fact you just can’t plan anything you want.” The varieties that aren’t really suited to cold are the ones that will get pulled out and re-planted. “You’ve got to think twice now about what you’re going to put in.”

He adds that “we may not get a winter like that again in the next 10-20 years, or we may get it next year so you’ve got to be a little more careful.”

“My vines were planted 42 years ago in 1980 so we had 40 winters to go through and they’re still there. Now I’ve got a little bit of damage but it’s not gonna put us down,” he says.

“I hope it’s a wake-up call, it should be,” agrees Bartier. “Anybody that doesn’t take notice of this and think about mitigating the risk to their business is foolish. Unfortunately for Bartier this means no more Syrah.

“Believe me it pains me to say that because I love the variety and I think anybody who is replanting is paying close consideration to what they’re planting and mitigating the risk.

“You can go to rooted vines so that if they’re destroyed they’re only destroyed to the ground level and then you can train up new shoots the next year. You’ll lose one year of crop but at least you can train up new suckers from the ground from the root system.”

You can’t do that if you’re in grafted rootstock because the rootstock which is grafted onto does not produce valuable commercial grapes, he notes.

According to Bartier more than 50 per cent of the vines in the Okanagan are grafted. There are reasons for grafting, he adds, “it’s a super balancing act and definitely an intellectual exercise,” he laughs.

He adds that maybe it’s time “to change the way we farm which unfortunately doesn’t mean a less expensive way of farming.” It’s going to be a more expensive way of farming, and that may for instance involve covering the vines with blankets or mounding dirt.

He agreed that consumers will see less supply and higher prices. “This is going to add an enormous expense to the industry, and I don’t think anybody will be profit-taking by adding to their cost."

And similar to other winemakers he laughs and says, “yeah this is farming, this is what we signed up for! We don’t want to be too negative but it is bad and it can be depressing, there are a lot of negatives to it but in the end, I do believe that it will give us an opportunity here to be better.”

“As I’ve told many people, I’m through grieving the loss of my vines. I knew about this on Dec. 30 when I did all my bud dissections. And that was depressing.

“But I am excited about the new vineyard that I’m going to end up with because now we have the opportunity to plant and farm a better vineyard and grow better grapes.”