Osoyoos housing conundrum at new Spartan Drive development

Photo: File Artist's rendering of proposed development at 7808 Spartan Dr.

A request to increase the number of units in an already approved condominium project has stymied Osoyoos town council for the time being as the members weigh potential safety and parking access concerns against the ability to offer more rental units in a short time frame.

Both the Town of Osoyoos and members of council can see the obvious benefits of this potential change, which would see the 17-condominium unit planned for 7808 Spartan Drive changed to 25 units at the expense of an outdoor lounge featured in the original design.

Of those 25 units, 20 would be held as rentals and the developers have told town staff that they plan to offer all the units to local residents first before opening up the market to possible investment property buyers. The new design would not change the approved height or floorplate, which would also expedite development when compared to a complete overhaul.

The largest problem with the plan, unfortunately, is one of fire safety. While municipal works did confirm that the town’s water and sewer systems could support the new units for the time being, the fire chief did not have similarly good news due to limitations of the Spartan Drive location.

As stated in the town’s report to council, the new units “would challenge fire suppression efforts to the structures at the rear of the property” and “five [storeys] on top of a parking garage would exceed current firefighting capabilities with existing apparatus.” In short, any fire that reached the top floor would require equipment the town does not currently have.

“I’m not sure how that can be resolved,” said Mayor Sue McKortoff. “We do not at this point have a ladder truck that is tall enough for that and I’m not sure whether this report gives enough information on that.”

Likewise, McKortoff saw little room for flexibility on the issue of insufficient parking availability despite the developer’s willingness to make a payment in lieu as per town policy. “Because it’s in the town zone they do not have to have visitor parking, and that’s another concern of mine. I understand that there’s going to be some money, but to my mind, [$37,500] is a paltry amount for not having any visitor parking.”

A long, silent period of deliberation followed McKortoff’s comments, and another followed Councillor Jim King’s request for more information because offering any new facts after a public meeting would be in contravention of council rules.

Council have now tabled the issue twice and had two in-camera periods of discussion but at the time of this article’s writing, no resolution has been reached.