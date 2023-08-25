New bus routes hit speed bumps in Oliver and Osoyoos

Photo: BC Transit Proposed new bus route expansion in Oliver.

New BC Transit services detailed in BC Transit’s strategic planning documents covering routes within both Oliver and Osoyoos may have to wait at least another year, as both town councils referred the issue back to staff.

The new community routes - which will cost $195,000 a year to be shared between both towns - are contained in the BC Transit’s Transit Future Action Plans which serve as the transit company’s strategic planning documents intended to guide decision-making in the transit system over the next 5-7 years.

Last year, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) signed an expansion MOU to implement expansion plans in the 2024/25 fiscal year, which at that time was “Year 2” of the BC Transit expansion planning process.

The BCTransit expansion planning process works such that anything shown in Year 1 is a commitment once signed (subject to provincial funding), while anything shown in Years 2 and 3 are for budgeting and planning purposes only, and will be revisited the following year (which is now for this expansion initiative).

This year, if an updated version of this MOU is signed and the Osoyoos/Oliver expansion remains in the 2024/25 fiscal year (the new Year 1), BC Transit will seek the provincial share of expansion funding, and this becomes a financial commitment of the local government if provincial funding is available.

Osoyoos town staff recommended to council that BC Transit and the RDOS be informed of their request that the transit improvement program for the expansion of services in Osoyoos be postponed to the 2025 budgeting process.

“We do recognize the important role that transport plays in our community,” Gina MacKay, Director of Planning and Development for the Town of Osoyoos said adding it supports both community members who might not have personal vehicles and it also reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

“We would like to be a little bit more prepared for it and push it out a year, said MacKay who added that the plan itself was prepared and supported by the town back in 2015 but it had no actual dates for the various implementation steps.

Ultimately the matter must go before the RDOS board for final approval, MacKay added.

This in particular riled Sue McKortoff, Osoyoos Mayor who said: “I’m confused about this, if they are asking Oliver and Osoyoos to contribute $195,000 certainly the RDOS should not be able to have a say about how we spend that money when it’s money coming from our community. I think we have more of a say in that.

“It doesn’t sit right with me and I don’t think anyone else at the RDOS should be able to tell Oliver or Osoyoos that you have to pay this amount. I don’t think it’s fair or reasonable. Neither MacKay nor Rod Risling, Osoyoos Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) were able to address the Mayor’s concerns.

The cost of the new expanded services amounts to $195,000 which is to be shared between Oliver, Osoyoos and possibly RDOS Area ‘A’, and questions were raised about how the cost would be divvied up.

Oliver council also discussed the plan and was overall in favour, but their main concerns were the breakdown in cost between Oliver and Osoyoos because the current plan shows Osoyoos with a route double the size of Oliver’s. Councillors also expressed concerns with the route in Oliver and whether it was the best option.

“I’m torn on this one, first of all, the cost,” said Councillor David Mattes.

“If assuming a 50/50 split, that’s $100,000 a year to the town . . . on the one side, yes I see the value in having greater public transit being more helpful, more useful, the other side of me says its $100,000, it’s a good chunk of change, it might be easier for Osoyoos with their deep pockets.

“When I look at the map of where the planned routing is, that kind of tips the scales for me to say no.”

“I am theoretically in favour, but not exactly as is. I think it would be great to have a look at the routing. I would like to see us have a say in that, and potentially the Age Friendly and Accessibility committee have a look at that and see where the high needs areas are.

Councillor Aimee Grice noted she was “theoretically in favour,” but expressed a desire for council to have input into the route and potentially the Age Friendly and Accessibility committee to have a look.

“I think there has been a loud call for public transit in our community and there is going to be a cost associated with that, but that’s the nature of what we do, we tax our residents and provide services. This is a service they want and there is going to be a cost to it.” Councillor Aimee Grice.

Mayor Martin Johansen said that he is on the fence. Saying he would need more information on the route and how often the bus would run.

Kelly Mercer, Director of Operations explained that “the route was put together back in 2015, that’s eight years ago and they have said the town will definitely have a say in the route, that is not a route that is set in stone.”

Oliver council passed a motion to refer back to staff for additional information which will bring it back in front of council at a later date.

Osoyoos council voted unanimously and passed a motion requesting that it be pushed out to a future budget year.

With files by Sebastian Kanally.