Semi-trailer truck went over embankment on Anarchist Hwy. 3

Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department The semi-trailer truck failed to negotiate a 30km/hr curve on Anarchist and rolled over the embankment.

A single motor vehicle incident on Hwy. 3 on Anarchist Mountain between the lookout and Observatory Rd. resulted in one fatality on Tuesday evening.

A semi-trailer truck was heading westbound on Hwy. 3 when it failed to negotiate a sharp corner on Anarchist and went over the embankment.

The driver from Alberta, who was the lone occupant, was thrown out of the vehicle as it tumbled down the steep embankment, according to Sgt. Jason Bayda Commander of the Osoyoos RCMP.

The driver was brought up to the highway following a high angle rope rescue by the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department's technical rescue team and CPR was performed by the BC Ambulance Service but was unsuccessful.

Firefighters also extinguished a brush fire which was a result of the incident.

"We're investigating whether speed was a factor," Bayda said. He added that there is no indication there was any problem with the brakes or that the driver was unconscious before the crash as some social media speculation has suggested.

Removal of the wreck is now the responsibility of the transport company who owns the truck to arrange with a local tow operator.

Because of the very steep and dangerous location of the wreck Bayda says flaggers will be required which will lead to temporary delays. It's not known at this time when that will take place.