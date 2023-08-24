RCMP confirm body found in lake is that of missing Mexican man

Photo: Don Urquhart Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin has been missing since July 7.

RCMP have confirmed the body found off Gyro Park Beach in Osoyoos Lake in the afternoon of August 22, is that of Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin who went missing from Osoyoos on July 7, 2023.

The Osoyoos RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service in an effort to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died.

The Osoyoos RCMP offer their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Aranda Burgoin.

Police have been searching for Burgoin who was working and living at Brar Fruit Stand & Orchards for about 12 days packing cherries prior to going missing.

Burgoin’s father, Octavio Aranda, travelled from Mexico City to Osoyoos in early August to search for his son but was unsuccessful.

Aranda said his son decided to travel to BC with his childhood friend after finishing his tourism studies in his native Oaxaca in southeastern Mexico.

The pair had been working at Brar Fruit Stand & Orchards for about 12 days packing cherries and were living on the property.

On the day that Burgoin was last seen he was reportedly in an argument with two other Mexican workers at the farm on July 7. He became upset and left the property walking to Spirit Ridge Resort Hotel and asked the staff for help.

Because they couldn't understand him the staff called the police following which he told the staff that he didn't trust the police. After arriving at the resort Osoyoos RCMP then asked Burgoin to get into the police car, causing him to flee into the field.

He was not seen since until his body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon.