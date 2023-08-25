Mayor of Bandai Japan, Oliver's sister city set to visit in October

Photo: File photo A sister city delegation from Bandai, Japan visited Oliver in 2020.

The mayor of Bandai, Oliver’s Japanese sister city, will be landing on Canadian soil and visiting the Wine Capital of Canada on October 10, 2023.

The mayor, Junichi Sato, will be accompanied by one town worker from Japan, and a Japanese interpreter from Vancouver.

Set to arrive on Oct. 10, they will have Oct. 11 as a free day to visit everything Oliver has to offer.

Currently the Sister City Committee is composed of two members of council, one member from the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce, one from Oliver Tourism. The sister city committee has not received any applications from the public.

Mayor Martin Johansen is also in contact with Lori Martine, the ambassador coordinator with the Oliver Ambassadors, to find some activities for them to do when they arrive.

This Sister City Committee will be establishing further communication with Sato to identify and construct a clearer schedule for the visit.

This year is the 35th Anniversary for the Town of Oliver’s Sister City relationship with Bandai. The relationship began in 1988, when the province matched up the two towns. The province was matching similar sized towns in BC and cities in Japan since the early 1960’s.

Bandai is a rural farming community that is approximately six hours north of Tokyo. The population of the town is 3,533.