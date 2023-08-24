Weather conditions playing ball with firefighters tackling Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire viewed from above this week.

Weather is cooperating with firefighting efforts at the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, allowing crews to make plans to further contain the out-of-control blaze.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Scott Southwell said Thursday morning that the size estimate — currently listed at 1,830 hectares — of the fire may increase, but that will be due to crews bringing the fire to guards.

Guards are in place in the north of the fire and crews are working on guards southwards on the east and west flanks.

"And the aim is to meet up right down on the southern end of that fire," Southwell said.

"And areas where the heavy equipment can't get to, we're having ground crews get in there and cut handguards to link in and tie up those guards while they're at it, if the opportunity presents and they can do it safely there."

Southwell said they have "reasonably good" conditions to get in and do those handguards, as well as some back-burning. They are expecting 10-15 kilometre per hour winds from the northwest.

"Obviously the firefighters will do what they do as long as it's safe to do so under those conditions," Southwell said.

Currently, 96 properties are on evacuation alert relating this fire and 407 are on alert.

Currently, 55 firefighters are responding to the fire, as well as six helicopters, which are also responding to the nearby Crater Creek wildfire in Keremeos.

For more information on support services for evacuees, click here.