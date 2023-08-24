Evacuation orders rescinded for properties near Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire viewed from above this week.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.

All residents who were out on evacuation orders in the South Okanagan due to the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire can head home on Thursday evening.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen EOC has rescinded evacuation orders for all properties in electoral areas 'C', 'I' and 'G'.

The RDOS says the rescinding of orders is effective 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

"An Evacuation Alert may need to be issued; and if it is deemed necessary, the Evacuation Order process will re-commence," said the district in a statement.

The district rescinded evacuation orders for other properties earlier this week. The Thursday update will remove evacuation orders for properties along Grand Oro Road and in the Yellow Brick Road area.

The district is reminding the public that 13 properties remain on evacuation order in the Cathedral Park area due to the Crater Creek wildfire.

Photo: RDOS

ORIGINAL 10:54 a.m.

Weather is cooperating with firefighting efforts at the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, allowing crews to make plans to further contain the out-of-control blaze.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Scott Southwell said Thursday morning that the size estimate — currently listed at 1,830 hectares — of the fire may increase, but that will be due to crews bringing the fire to guards.

Guards are in place in the north of the fire and crews are working on guards southwards on the east and west flanks.

"And the aim is to meet up right down on the southern end of that fire," Southwell said.

"And areas where the heavy equipment can't get to, we're having ground crews get in there and cut handguards to link in and tie up those guards while they're at it, if the opportunity presents and they can do it safely there."

Southwell said they have "reasonably good" conditions to get in and do those handguards, as well as some back-burning. They are expecting 10-15 kilometre per hour winds from the northwest.

"Obviously the firefighters will do what they do as long as it's safe to do so under those conditions," Southwell said.

Currently, 96 properties are on evacuation alert relating this fire and 407 are on alert.

Currently, 55 firefighters are responding to the fire, as well as six helicopters, which are also responding to the nearby Crater Creek wildfire in Keremeos.

For more information on support services for evacuees, click here.