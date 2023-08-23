Osoyoos RCMP recover unidentified male body from the lake

Photo: Don Urquhart Sgt. Jason Bayda heads out onto the lake in one of two police boats the RCMP has stationed here.

The Osoyoos RCMP have recovered the body of a man which was located in Osoyoos Lake approximately 15 metres (50 feet) from the shore of Gyro Beach.

The RCMP were alerted by members of the public of a body in the lake on August 22 at 2:30 p.m., according to Osoyoos RCMP commander Jason Bayda.

The Osoyoos RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the man and to determine if there is any correlation to the 30-year-old Mexican national - Carlos Aranda Burgoin - who was reported missing from Osoyoos on July 7, 2023.

Police have been looking for Burgoin who was working and living at Brar Fruit Stand & Orchards for about 12 days packing cherries prior to going missing.

Burgoin’s father, Octavio Aranda, travelled from Mexico City to Osoyoos in early August to search for his son but was unsuccessful.