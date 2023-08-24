Procedures solidified in Oliver town council for Notice of Motion

Photo: File photo.

The Town of Oliver now has a much clearer procedure for councillors bringing Notice of Motions to council.

Notice of Motions are brought by councillors when they want to introduce something into the agenda. Town staff wanted to introduce a much clearer process for consistency and efficiency.

The new procedures create a clear process enabling council to benefit from staff information prior to voting on a motion.

Councillor Aimee Grice said when considering the new policy “I think this is a good idea” noting that what was missing in the past was a staff report.

If a member of council wants to bring a notice of motion forward, they must deliver the notice of motion to the corporate officer, copying the chief administrative officer and the mayor by the Wednesday prior to the meeting.

The motion will go onto the agenda under “business” at the next council meeting unless another date is specified.

The member of council will then introduce their motion at the meeting for consideration and debate in the future, and specify a date which they intend to move the motion.

The introduction of the motion will not be accompanied by any introductory remarks, nor clarifying questions as it is not debatable until it is moved and seconded at the subsequent meeting.

These notices of motion will be referred to town staff if there are policy implications, statutory requirements, a financial or budgetary impact, staff resource requirements, or whether other options would like to be considered.

This potential of a staff report that can accompany the motion at the next council meeting is the most substantial change to the process.

The member who brought forward the motion, will then be required to give a summary of background information, identifying the topic, and how it aligns with Council’s Strategic Plan to the corporate officer one week before the motion is moved.

At the next meeting the motion is moved and needs someone to second the motion to commence debate and consideration.