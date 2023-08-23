Oliver Fall Art Show upcoming and they are seeking artists

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Art in the Oliver Sagebrushes Gallery.

The Fall Art Show and sale is taking place on Saturday September 23 at the Oliver Community Center coinciding with the Cask and Keg and Festival of the Grape.

The show will consist of a two-day art show including a competition with nine different categories to showcase the amazing art in the valley.

Winners will be determined by public voting and the event will have exhibits, demonstrations, entertainment, awards show, door prizes and more at the event.

The weekend attracts many tourists and artists will have plenty of space for exposure and sales.

Visual artists in all media, no matter the age, are encouraged to enter up to two works. The different media categories include photography, fibre arts, oils, acrylics, watercolours, three-dimensional and mixed/other media.

There are two categories for youth: Emerging Artists (13 -18 yrs) and Budding Artists (12 and under). These categories invite entries in any visual medium.

There is no theme this year and the creative prompt will be put on the artist’s shoulders with an “artists choice” theme.

Entry forms are required to be in by Friday September 1. Art work is not required until September 23, which allows the artists to have three extra weeks to create.

Late acceptance may be permitted but notice must be given before the deadline. Early entries are entered into an early bird draw. Youth entries also receive an extension of one week to Friday September 8.

Entry and membership forms are available online at oliverartscouncil.org or emailing [email protected]. Forms are available at the Oliver Visitors Information Centre on Station Street, Oliver, BC. Entries are accepted by mail, by scan and e-transfer, and at the Visitors Centre.