Some evacuation orders lifted near South Okanagan Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS The Upper Perk Rill Creek wildfire viewed from above this week.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted from areas surrounding the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire outside of Oliver.

The wildfire is currently estimated at 1,830 hectares — a number that did not change overnight — and has been burning since Aug. 18. It is suspected as having been human-caused.

As of Wednesday morning, some properties in the Willowbrook area and along White Lake Road have been removed from the evacuation order list and placed on alert, meaning those residents are welcome to go home but should be ready to leave again if necessary.

"Properties along Grand Oro Road and in the Yellow Brick Road area remain on evacuation order. Willowbrook Road in the Yellow Brick Road area remains closed," reads a Wednesday morning update from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Willowbrook is accessible via the following routes:

From Okanagan Falls, access via Green Lake Rd

From Oliver, access via south end of Willowbrook Rd (at Willowbrook Rd and Fairview Rd

From Secrest Hill Rd at Hwy 97

Returning residents can pick up re-entry packages at the Willowbrook Fire Hall.

A total of 407 properties are now under evacuation alert due to the Upper Park Rill Creek fire, and 96 properties remain under evacuation order.

An Emergency Reception Centre at Princess Margaret Seecondary School in Penticton remains open to provide services to evacuees. It will be open today, Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is anticipated to open again Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents under Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 for ESS Services, or click here for more information.