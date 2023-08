Photo: DriveBC A crash briefly closed Highway 3 east of Osoyoos on Tuesday evening.

Highway 3 has reopened to single lane alternating traffic east of Osoyoos after an earlier closure due to a crash.

DriveBC said the highway closed at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, reopening to single lane traffic by about 9:30 p.m.

The crash happened between Hallis Road and Chapman Road.

“Crews on scene. Pass with caution and expect delays,” DriveBC said.