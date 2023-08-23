Wildfires pose extra challenges to those living with dementia

Photo: Marcus Kauffman on Unsplash The disruption caused by evacuations can create further strain for people living with dementia.

People living with dementia and their families may be facing additional challenges due to the current wildfires and provincial state of emergency.

The disruption caused by evacuations can create further strain for people living with dementia, as someone may have limited ability to understand the situation or become confused being in an unfamiliar place, says the Alzheimer Society of BC.

The association says it is available to provide support and information to people affected by dementia.

“Dementia can affect a person’s ability to communicate their needs and recognize when to ask for help, making them particularly vulnerable to uncertainty and emotional trauma caused by wildfires or other emergency situations,” says Jill Jukes, Director, Community Services at the Alzheimer Society of BC.

Jukes is encouraging anyone affected by dementia to call the First Link Dementia Helpline for support in dealing with the disruption.

The society is also encouraging people to create an evacuation plan to ensure they can respond quickly in the case of an emergency.

Packing an emergency kit is crucial for alleviating the stress of someone living with dementia caused by sudden changes in locations and environment.

The helpline provides families and care workers the ability to contact knowledgeable and supportive staff and access trusted resources and community referrals.

Helpline staff can also support people in troubleshooting practical issues like handling communication and disorientation, and they can also connect people with additional external resources in cases where people may be experiencing elevated levels of distress.

The First Link Dementia Helpline can be reached at 1-800-936-6033, available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information and support is also available in Punjabi, Hindi or Urdu (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007), available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resources for preparing for evacuations can be found here.