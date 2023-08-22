Wine Growers association urges support for local wineries

Photo: Don Urquhart It's too early to know what impact the smoke will have on this year's grape crop.

The Wine Growers of BC (WGBC) industry association says it's too early to know the impact of the smoke on this year's grape crop while urging support for local suppliers and producers.

"The study of how smoke impacts finished wine is evolving and depends on many variables and we will provide updates once the situation becomes clearer," the WGBC said.

During the wildfire season of 2021 some vineyards in the valley suffered smoke taint and were unable to use their grapes but this was very location dependent.

Noting the impact on so many small businesses and wineries as a result of the fires and absence of tourists, the association says: "We encourage the public to continue to support your favourite local suppliers and producers directly or via their online boutiques. Your support is crucial during this pivotal time of year and the businesses truly appreciate it."

The association notes that the wildfires are compounding an "already challenging season," which saw the Okanagan Valley lose a significant portion of its grape crop this year due to extreme cold last December.

"The devastating impacts of climate change are being felt throughout the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions once again with active wildfire situations evolving throughout these regions," it said.

"These wildfires not only have an impact on wine tourism, but also the livelihoods of winery staff; many of whom have been evacuated themselves," it noted.



Highlighting the fact that the safety of the community is the top priority, the association is asking everyone to do their part, be mindful of the conditions, and make safe and responsible decisions.

"We extend our heartfelt thoughts to those who have experienced loss or are displaced and express our gratitude to all of the emergency responders on the frontlines for their tireless efforts to ensure the safety of those in our community."

The association also underscored the emergency order issued on August 19 restricting non-essential travel to the Okanagan, and asked those who had planned trips to the Okanagan to postpone until a time when wineries will be in a better position to welcome guests.

Wineries in the Thompson, Fraser Valley, Kootenays, Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands remain open and ready to welcome visitors, it noted.