Town of Oliver now says to halt sprinkler systems in irrigation systems 1 and 5

Oliver residents who are in irrigation systems 1 and 5 can now halt their sprinkler systems.

On Aug 18, the Town of Oliver asked all canal water users in these systems to turn on their sprinkler systems to create a humidity bubble between the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire and the community.

The town says those efforts can now stop and they continue to monitor the wildfire, which is currently 1,090 hectares and still burning approximately 10 km from the town’s northern boundary.

The town also says it remains in close contact with the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen, the Osoyoos Indian Band, other communities and First Nations, and BC Wildfire Service in relation to this ongoing wildfire situation.

There continues to be no properties inside the Town of Oliver on evacuation order or alert.

Wildfire behavior can change quickly and the town recommends registering for VoyentAlert! To receive updates.