More visibility reveals the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire has grown near Okanagan Falls, Keremeos and Oliver

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire is now listed at 1,830 hectares primarily as a result of growth to the south and more accurate mapping,

Noelle Kekula, BCWS information officer explained that the fire has grown, but they now have more visibility so they have better access to mapping the perimeter of the fire.

Despite the fire growing primarily to the south, fire crews are focusing on the north end of the fire.

“There's structures to the north of the flank, that's where we really are putting our energies . . . our focus is life and property on the north side,” Kekula explained.

There are currently 65 firefighters and 13 structure protection working on this fire and it is approximately 13 kilometers northeast of Keremeos.

BC Wildfire Service explains that “heavy equipment has completed guard on the top third of the fire and is continuing line construction moving south down both the east and west flanks.”

The fire is still burning in a lot of inaccessible terrain, and crews have been conducting mop-up of “successfully conducted small scale hand ignitions along the machine guard to reinforce the guards and bring the fire down to workable terrain.”

There is no update to evacuation orders and alerts for the area at this time. There are still 246 properties on evacuation alert and 257 properties on evacuation order. More information can be found here.

There is wind and possible thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the day.

ORIGINAL: 5:30 a.m.

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains listed at 1,090 hectares in size but BCWS is hoping for a better gauge on the size of the fire once heavy smoke dissipates.

Extreme winds have made for challenging conditions but despite that, there has been little growth over the last few days with this wildfire and BCWS is still conducting structure protection and assessing properties that could be affected focusing on preventing further spread of the fire.

Despite challenging conditions, BCWS believes the next couple of days we will see a bit of a downturn in the winds.

There are currently 75 firefighters responding to this wildfire but smoke is currently preventing aircraft from providing support. "When conditions improve, there is currently 1 helicopter prepared to respond. Additional air support will be available as needed," according to BCWS and there are multiple pieces of heavy equipment responding to this incident as well as structure support.

