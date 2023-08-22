BC Wildfire Service hoping for smoke to clear to accurately map Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes

Photo: BCWS

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains listed at 1,090 hectares in size but BCWS is hoping for a better gauge on the size of the fire once heavy smoke dissipates.

Extreme winds have made for challenging conditions but despite that, there has been little growth over the last few days with this wildfire and BCWS is still conducting structure protection and assessing properties that could be affected focusing on preventing further spread of the fire.

Despite challenging conditions, BCWS believes the next couple of days we will see a bit of a downturn in the winds.

There are currently 75 firefighters responding to this wildfire but smoke is currently preventing aircraft from providing support. "When conditions improve, there is currently 1 helicopter prepared to respond. Additional air support will be available as needed," according to BCWS and there are multiple pieces of heavy equipment responding to this incident as well as structure support.

More to come throughout the day.