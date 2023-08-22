Sailing school on Osoyoos Lake introduced kids to joy of sailing

Photo: Don Urquhart Young sailors prepare their boats for a day on the water.

A dozen kids aged 7-16 got a taste of sailing last week as the Mobile Optimist Sailing School (MOSS) held a week-long learn-to-sail course at the Lake Osoyoos Sailing Club (LOSC).

The MOSS is an outreach program designed to bring sailing to communities with the goal of fostering broader interest in the sport.

Organized by BC Sailing the mobile school travels around the province for nearly two months starting in early July. The MOSS brings all the equipment - boasts, lifejackets, etc - while the local sailing club provides the facilities and water access.

"Our club is trying to attract new sailors, younger sailors and we're hoping we can hook some kids who will hook their parents," says Anne Marie Brousseau, LOSC Commodore saying it's an inexpensive way of enjoying the lake.

She went on to note the event was successful despite the smokey conditions and variable winds. "We had either no wind or too much wind," she laughs.

"The weather wasn't too helpful but they learned the skills pretty quickly and had a good time, and that's the whole point."

For 10-year-old Clark capsizing the boats was his biggest joy. "I like going out sailing, staying out on the water and capsizing the boats," he says adding he would definitely sail again.

"It's my first time," says 15-year-old Elise. "I've never done any kind of sailing but I'm definitely getting the hang of it. It's been really fun." She says she doesn't have any friends that are into sailing, but she's gotten into it along with her cousins which makes it fun.

For Penelope, 14 her parents got her into it, but she quickly adds, "It's been really fun actually," and when asked if she's going to stick with it she says, "I think so, it's quite nice and peaceful actually if it's not like super rocky because one of the days my friend and I did tip our boat over," she says.

For Daniel aged 14, his family comes to Lake Osoyoos every summer from Regina. When asked why he joined the sailing course he says "My dad just kind of signed us up," he says, adding that this led his friend to sign up.

"It's fun, I hadn't sailed before. I would do it again but I won't make it a hobby or anything. It's pretty peaceful when you're in a boat with another person it's fun to just joke around and hang out," he said.

Photo: Don Urquhart The Optimist is a small, single-handed sailing dinghy intended for use by young people up to the age of 15. The Optimist is one of the two most popular sailing dinghies in the world and sailed in over 120 countries.

For Osoyoos' 16-year-old Christopher, it's been a great experience, adding that the last time he was sailing was at a summer camp in the lower mainland where the water was cold.

And the enjoyment was also shared by the two instructors. "It's been super fun so far, I got to travel the province a little bit two months," comments Alex Roy, one of two young instructors leading the course.

He along with Finn Bohan started the courses off in Revelstoke before heading to Fort St. James, Cowichan Bay and then Osoyoos. Kamloops was cancelled due to the fire situation and this week Roy was off to Port Alberni for the last course of the summer.

Both Roy who is from Halifax and Bohan who is from the Lower Mainland acknowledge that sailing has lost some popularity amongst youth but is very much dependent on location they add.

Vancouver has quite a sailing community partly because of being on the coast and a number of kids programs, Bohan notes.

For Roy, sailing is still quite a popular activity on the East Coast and "is doing pretty well", with a large number of sailing regattas and events taking place each summer.