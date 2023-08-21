Oliver Chamber of Commerce dives into deep end of economic development planning

Photo: Don Urquhart (left to right) Mike Campol, Principal at Nation1 Consulting; Denise Blashko, Business and Community Recovery Support Team at SOCC; and Elliott Friedrich President Osoyoos Rotary Club.

The South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce (SOCC) is taking on a community economic development role after hiring two consultants to help it draft a staffing and housing plan.

The initiative’s stated aim is to “boost business retention, expansion, and efforts to attract and relocate business to the area.” Mike Campol, Principal at Nation1 Consulting, along with a second consultant has been hired to help the chamber put together a plan.

"A lot of people have negativity around economic development and it shouldn't be that way," says Denise Blashko, Business and Community Recovery Support Team at SOCC.

"We're going to do our economic development as community economic development," she says noting it's the current approach. "It includes social, it's ecological because we’re looking out for our environment, and also the economic partners."

Reflecting on his previous experience in municipal governance, Campol noted there's historically been a heavy emphasis on tourism marketing and increasing tourism, "it feels to me that economic development is kind of being done off the side of desks, in different areas for the last handful of years."

Many of the challenges across industries are linked right now said Campol highlighting the challenges around tourism right now.

"It isn't retention here, it's finding staff not just seasonally but year around. And that's a challenge that has sort of been kicked down the road a long time."

"To me, it's all very connected," he said pointing to the opportunities for the municipalities to work together on building regional amenities for example. These types of initiatives will help drive younger families to come here and fill those job positions, he added.

"And tourism business is continually growing and thriving, so to me, it's all very connected."

Campol says his task along with the other consultant to work with the chamber team to put together a plan for the communities covered by the chamber - Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos.

The strategy he says, will include key performance indicators, and actionable items of things to help businesses from succession planning to driving new revenues, with everything being oriented towards the identity of each community and specifically looking at solutions that fit each community. "It's an exciting opportunity," Campol said.

Blashko noted the difficulty for chambers to get grant funding and as such noted the excitement of receiving two grants that enabled them to undertake this project. Part of their funding came from matching funding dollars from the towns in the rural district and "we are very happy to have it all work out."

“It’s the first time ever and I think everyone is pretty excited that this is happening,” she says acknowledging that staffing issues and housing have been talked about for years.

"Maybe the chamber isn't the one to go build those houses, but we're going be the catalyst," Black said. "We haven't been necessarily paying attention to the problem but now we have the funding now to create together with consultants a plan.”

Underscoring the importance of overcoming challenges to better sustainability Campol warned: "If we're in a situation two or three years from now where schools in Oliver, Osoyoos or wherever are on the chopping block, it's kind of on all of us.

"And if we're here in 10 years and the business community is hearing of how restaurants and hotels close their doors because of staffing and housekeeping issues, it's a shame on us because we weren't doing something about it."