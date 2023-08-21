Mail delivery throughout parts of BC have been suspended including the Okanagan

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

No packages will be delivered by Canada Post in Oliver or Osoyoos today, or until conditions improve as the wildfire smoke has made it unsafe to do so.

The mail delivery service posted on facebook that there is a “red delivery service alert”, meaning all deliveries are suspended for parts of British Columbia including Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos, Okanagan Falls, among others.

Canada Post says that “full delivery and postal services will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so.”

More information can be found on Canada Post’s “Closures and Interruptions” page.

Air quality in the South Okanagan is hovering between Hazardous and Very Unhealthy depending on your location in the valley according to IQAir.com.

This red delivery service alert comes after Canada Post shutdown delivery in Oliver on Thursday August 17 because of air quality concerns as well.

The full list of regions where delivery service is canceled is as follows:

• Chase, BC

• Kaleden, BC

• Kamloops, BC

• Kelowna, BC

• West Kelowna, BC

• Keremeos, BC

• Lake Country, BC

• Okanagan Falls, BC

• Oliver, BC

• Osoyoos, BC

• Peachland, BC

• Princeton, BC

• Scotch Creek, BC

• Seton Portage, BC

• Shalalth, BC

• Sorrento, BC

• Summerland, BC