No increase in fire behavior at the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes, Okanagan Falls and Oliver

Photo: BCWFS

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

BC Wildfire still estimates the size of the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire at 1,090 hectares and says that it is very smokey on site, but they are expecting cool and stable days to come.

The heavy smoke in the area has prevented them from getting any aircraft support to ground crews which are still about 75 individuals strong.

Taylor Colman, Information Officer with BCWF said that the fire is burning in “quite steep terrain, but the smoke has helped decrease fire behavior and keep things actionable for crews where it's safe to do so.”

Colman also clarified that they performed some controlled burns yesterday and they were “just regular operations like a small scale handling mission. So it wasn't like deployed from the helicopter or anything like that.

“It's just a normal type of tactic that we use regularly. And as of this morning, no increasing fire behavior there. It's been pretty stable and that has been successful so far.”

When looking to the days ahead, Colman said about the forecast that “I think we could see wind gusts of around 20 kilometres in the Okanagan area today. That'd be later this afternoon if it does materialize, but then in the coming days it'll be pretty stable and cooler temperatures.”

BCWF will be working with the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen to have a video update later today.

Castanet will continue to update this story throughout the day.

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire continues to burn and is still listed at 1,090 hectares as of Monday morning.

The fire is still determined to be out of control and the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department along with other local, provincial fire departments, and BC Wildfire are working together to combat the fire.

Currently there are 257 properties on evacuation order throughout Twin Lakes, Willowbrook, Madden Lake and Ripley Lake areas.

There are evacuation alerts in place for 246 properties at this time. A full list can be found online here. There are no new evacuation alerts or orders as of Monday morning.

The wildfire, which is located approximately 10 kilometres west of Okanagan Falls and Oliver, currently has 75 firefighters, one helicopter, and structure protection responding to this wildfire.

Tony Iannella, Fire Chief at the Willowbrook VFD commented “if we can get one message across, it's the importance of please leaving the area, giving us room to do our work, and do not pay attention to unofficial social media posts.”

There have been reports of people challenging check points and not staying clear of the area. Rick Knodel, Director of Rural Oliver for the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said that “there have been people challenging the check points; one security person was injured yesterday during a stop. Our police have been doing a fine job and are trying to be polite and gentle but patience is starting to run out.”

The RDOS, along with many South Okanagan local governments including Keremeos, Penticton, Osoyoos, Oliver, the Osoyoos Indian Band, the Upper-Similkameen Indian Band, the Lower-Similkameen Indian Band, and the RCMP released a joint statement addressing peoples activities in the backcountry.

“Conditions are extremely dry, and valuable resources shouldnt be utilized to deal with a wildfire that could have been prevented. That’s why we are asking anyone heading our into our area’s abundant natural areas (trails, parks, and forests) to practice great caution, in particular users of recreational motorized vehicles in off-road areas.

“Emergency personnel are working incredibly hard and we are asking that you not add to their burden by refraining from any activity that could spark a fire. And that’s all it takes: a small spark with favorable conditions can grow quickly,” the statement said.

The Emergency Reception Centre for this fire is at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton located at 120 Green Avenue W. in Penticton.

The RDOS is urging people in the Willowbrook Water System to restrict water use. This is in an effort to ensure water is available for crews working in the area.

The Town of Oliver Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated on Friday and continues to help coordinate the Town’s protection of the Wastewater Treatment Facility that is located off of Fairview Road, supporting the Town’s Emergency Support Services (ESS), and participating in RDOS EOC updates.

The Province of BC has declared a Provincial State of Emergency and has issued an Emergency Order related to travel restrictions. The Order includes restricting non-essential use of temporary accommodations (hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks, and campgrounds) in the area.

The Order has been put in place to ensure there are accommodations for residents being displaced by the Southern BC Wildfires and will remain in effect until Sept. 4, 2023.

Castanet will continue to update this story throughout the day.