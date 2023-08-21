BCWF says a downturn of wind is expected to help the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire burning near Okanagan Falls and Oliver

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Smokey skies are representing a double-edged sword in combating the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, but a downturn in winds is expected.

Taylor Colman, BCWS information officer, provided a video update Monday afternoon alongside Erick Thompson, RDOS Emergency Operations Centre information officer, on the current state of the fire.

It is currently estimated at 1,090 hectares in size.

“The last couple days have been extremely challenging with the heat and the cold front passing through, we saw some extreme winds . . . But in the next couple of days we will see a bit of a downturn, still some winds anticipated, but not nearly as strong,” Colman explained.

She continued to say that there are “smoky skies today which is sort of a double edged sword, good because it's keeping fire activity minimal, it's not as hot on site so things are a little bit more moderated and not moving as quickly, so crews are able to action the fires safely. But with that as well we are not able to get aircraft in the air to support ground crews.”

As with most fires currently burning in the province the weather is one of the biggest factors and Colman said “hopefully with the downturn in weather that will lift over the next couple days and we will get to use aircraft again to support on the fires."

There has been little growth over the last few days with this wildfire and BCWS is still conducting structure protection and assessing properties that could be affected. They are focusing on preventing spread in those areas.

“Crews are focusing their efforts on the northeast flank of the fire . . . So we have heavy equipment creating a guard and then crews working along that guard and using hand ignitions to bring the fire down to workable terrain. So where it is currently burning it is really steep and inaccessible to both crews and heavy equipment, so by bringing it down there we are able to directly action it and suppress it in a safe manner,” Colman explained.

Colman noted that there is a chance of thunderstorms on the eastern side of the Kamloops Fire Centre region, "so where we border Osoyoos into the Boundary area, we could see parts of that affecting the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, but that is to be determined when it moves through either later tonight or tomorrow.”

Drought conditions have been present since last October and there has been no measurable precipitation in the last couple months which have made the conditions leading up to the fire worse, Colman explained.

Thompson in the video update also wanted to explain to people that “the evacuation orders and alerts in the Willowbrook area have not been changed.” There have been reports of people trying to go home into the Willowbrook area, as well as reports of misinformation on social media.

“Those alerts have not changed and if anybody has any questions they should really check the RDOS EOC website."

Colman also wanted everyone to know that “if you are ever unsure about any information that's posted you are always welcome to give us a call at 250-554-5965, and that's the Kamloops Fire Centre information line."

UPDATE: 1:36 p.m.

BC Wildfire says they have seen little growth of the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire in the last 48 hours and are feeling confident about the operation going forward.

Cliff Chapman, Director of Provincial Operations for the BC Wildfire Service explained in the provincial update on the unprecedented wildfire season that they are feeling “fairly confident” with their operation on the fire that is burning 10 kilometers from Okanagan Falls and Oliver.

He further explained that “we did see a little bit of growth in the last 48 hours, nothing substantial and we are having good success on the ground on this fire with use of heavy equipment and ground resources and yesterday we were able to fly aviation assets.”

The BC Wildfire Service, along with David Eby, Premier of BC; Bowinn Ma, Emergency Management Minister; Bruce Ralston, Forests Minister; provided an update on the 386 wildfires burning throughout the province this afternoon.

“It's been a difficult 24 hours in the province for our front line first responders, for the firefighters and for communities,” Eby explained.

This has been the worst wildfire season in British Columbia’s history Ma commented, noting that “as of this morning there are more than 27,000 people on evacuation order and more than 35,000 on evacuation alert. This highlights the scale of the challenge that our emergency management teams and first responders are facing.”

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

BC Wildfire still estimates the size of the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire at 1,090 hectares and says that it is very smokey on site, but they are expecting cool and stable days to come.

The heavy smoke in the area has prevented them from getting any aircraft support to ground crews which are still about 75 individuals strong.

Taylor Colman, Information Officer with BCWF said that the fire is burning in “quite steep terrain, but the smoke has helped decrease fire behavior and keep things actionable for crews where it's safe to do so.”

Colman also clarified that they performed some controlled burns yesterday and they were “just regular operations like a small scale handling mission. So it wasn't like deployed from the helicopter or anything like that.

“It's just a normal type of tactic that we use regularly. And as of this morning, no increasing fire behavior there. It's been pretty stable and that has been successful so far.”

When looking to the days ahead, Colman said about the forecast that “I think we could see wind gusts of around 20 kilometres in the Okanagan area today. That'd be later this afternoon if it does materialize, but then in the coming days it'll be pretty stable and cooler temperatures.”

BCWF will be working with the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen to have a video update later today.

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire continues to burn and is still listed at 1,090 hectares as of Monday morning.

The fire is still determined to be out of control and the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department along with other local, provincial fire departments, and BC Wildfire are working together to combat the fire.

Currently there are 257 properties on evacuation order throughout Twin Lakes, Willowbrook, Madden Lake and Ripley Lake areas.

There are evacuation alerts in place for 246 properties at this time. A full list can be found online here. There are no new evacuation alerts or orders as of Monday morning.

The wildfire, which is located approximately 10 kilometres west of Okanagan Falls and Oliver, currently has 75 firefighters, one helicopter, and structure protection responding to this wildfire.

Tony Iannella, Fire Chief at the Willowbrook VFD commented “if we can get one message across, it's the importance of please leaving the area, giving us room to do our work, and do not pay attention to unofficial social media posts.”

There have been reports of people challenging check points and not staying clear of the area. Rick Knodel, Director of Rural Oliver for the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said that “there have been people challenging the check points; one security person was injured yesterday during a stop. Our police have been doing a fine job and are trying to be polite and gentle but patience is starting to run out.”

The RDOS, along with many South Okanagan local governments including Keremeos, Penticton, Osoyoos, Oliver, the Osoyoos Indian Band, the Upper-Similkameen Indian Band, the Lower-Similkameen Indian Band, and the RCMP released a joint statement addressing peoples activities in the backcountry.

“Conditions are extremely dry, and valuable resources shouldnt be utilized to deal with a wildfire that could have been prevented. That’s why we are asking anyone heading our into our area’s abundant natural areas (trails, parks, and forests) to practice great caution, in particular users of recreational motorized vehicles in off-road areas.

“Emergency personnel are working incredibly hard and we are asking that you not add to their burden by refraining from any activity that could spark a fire. And that’s all it takes: a small spark with favorable conditions can grow quickly,” the statement said.

The Emergency Reception Centre for this fire is at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton located at 120 Green Avenue W. in Penticton.

The RDOS is urging people in the Willowbrook Water System to restrict water use. This is in an effort to ensure water is available for crews working in the area.

The Town of Oliver Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated on Friday and continues to help coordinate the Town’s protection of the Wastewater Treatment Facility that is located off of Fairview Road, supporting the Town’s Emergency Support Services (ESS), and participating in RDOS EOC updates.

The Province of BC has declared a Provincial State of Emergency and has issued an Emergency Order related to travel restrictions. The Order includes restricting non-essential use of temporary accommodations (hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks, and campgrounds) in the area.

The Order has been put in place to ensure there are accommodations for residents being displaced by the Southern BC Wildfires and will remain in effect until Sept. 4, 2023.

