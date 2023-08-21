The Roots and Fruits Festival took place in Oliver this past weekend

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Through the smoke, the light of Oliver shone through this weekend as the Roots and Fruits Festival brought the community together.

The festival celebrates the culture, history and community of Oliver. The festival saw numerous live music acts all throughout the day, games and activities for all ages, food trucks and a cherry pie eating contest.

Despite the annual parade being canceled the festival kicked off on Saturday around noon with an introduction from Mayor Martin Johansen, the Oliver Ambassadors, and Carol Sheridan the Oliver Parks and Recreation Manager.

The festival continued, despite the Town of Oliver experiencing heavy smoke due to the Crater Creek Wildfire southwest of Keremeos, and the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire burning near Twin Lakes, which caused Oliver to activate an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to a Level 1 in response Friday evening.

Sheridan, speaking on Saturday explained that in the hours and days before the event there was lots of discussion about safety concerns around the event. But the EOC met the morning of the event and determined "there was no reason to adjust the plan for the day. They agreed that it was important as a community builder for us to be together here today,” Sheridan explained.

The parade, which is usually an important kick off for the annual event was canceled by Sheridan and Oliver Parks and Recreation, not the EOC.

“I canceled the parade because I didn't feel good about shutting down the highway during a period where people were being evacuated from their homes and celebrating on the street like that,” Sheridan explained.

She further pointed out that there were some people who were going to enter into the parade that were not able to because of the wildfires. “Let's out of respect for what's going on right now just say no to that.”

The spirits were high at the festival despite the cloud of concern for the wildfires hanging over the town throughout the weekend.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Nick Atkins, the winner of the 17 and older pie eating contest

Sheridan noted that the Roots and Fruits Festival is important to the spirit of Oliver, particularly because it is an event for everyone and is different from the tendency to focus on specific demographics such as children or seniors when planning events.

“We wanted to try to put an event on that could possibly have appeal to everyone in the community and bring us all together. So we thought if we could focus on the things about Oliver that make us special . . . It's a chance for families, intergenerational families, to come down and everybody's playing together or eating together or whatever. So that's why we do it and we also want to showcase this park. I mean, it's just a beautiful place.”

The event saw a bouncy house, a large sand pit, a dunk tank, corn hole, goats, numerous food trucks, colouring stations, lego stations, and music.

Sheridan commented on the unique friendliness of Oliver: “It's just a really caring place. People really are so willing to help and I think the recognition of the Spirit of Oliver [the annual awards] sort of shows that like the volunteerism in this community, I've never seen anything like it. You know, I've lived in a lot of places, it always blows me away how committed people are to making sure other people succeed. And so that part of it is awesome.”

She further added that, “I think it's just fun to work here.”

The festival, along with all the activities outside, had booths inside the community centre. The Oliver and District Heritage Society, the Sagebrushers, Oliver's new FireSmart Coordinator, the Double O Quilters, and the South Okanagan Immigrant Society were all present with booths speaking with people.