Wastewater facility continues to be focus of EOC's fire efforts in Oliver

Photo: Zoe

The Town of Oliver’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is still coordinating with the town to protect the Wastewater Treatment Facility located off Fairview Road in response to the Upper Park Rill wildfire, which is currently listed at 1,090 hectares.

The wildfire's proximity to Oliver has also prompted the EOC and the Town’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) to participate in the ongoing Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) EOC updates on the fire.

Weather conditions around the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire were favourable today and this resulted in the BC Wildfire Service being able to reinforce fireguards and protect properties.

The most southerly boundary of the wildfire remains approximately 10 kilometres from Oliver’s most northerly boundary. There continues to be no homes in Oliver on Evacuation Alert or Order at this time.

Air quality has continued to be an issue throughout the Southern Okanagan. The Government of Canada issued a special air quality statement for the Penticton area. The most up to date information from Environment Canada can be found here.

The Town of Oliver has also said they are still committed to carrying water in the Bylaw Van so that they can aid any residents that are outside and subject to the current air quality.

The Town is also still requesting irrigation customers in Canal Water Systems 1 and 5 to irrigate as much as possible short of compromising any crops.

The Town will provide more information as it has updates and asks residents to download the VoyentAlert! app to their smart phones.

For more information on the fire see here.