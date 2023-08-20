BC Wildfire Service list the Osoyoos Eagle Bluff Wildfire as under control

Photo: Bibin Sebastian The Eagle Bluff wildfire looms over Osoyoos at the height of its activity in July

Almost a month after a massive wildfire that blazed over the US border into Canada, BC Wildlife Service has changed its status to under control.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire was listed as under control as of Saturday morning.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos lifted all evacuation alerts on Aug. 10, once the wildfire was being held.

Hundreds of properties were evacuated when the fire was at its height of activity and the town declared a State of Local Emergency. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen also activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

The US ran their own incident management team to tackle the blaze that was on their side, while also contributing a number of US resources that were working in BC.

The estimated size of the fire on the Canadian side sits at 7,060.6 hectares.

Fire information Officer Casda Thomas said that there are no crews on site on Sunday.

However, the Eagle Bluff wildfire remains an active worksite. While active fire may no longer be present, BCWS said the following potential hazards as a result of the wildfire remain:

Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators: Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators can’t hear or see you when operating equipment. Never approach a running machine or an area where a chainsaw operator is working.

Ash pits: Deep, intensely burning stumps and tree roots may result in hot ashpits underground that can lead to severe burns if you step or fall into one.

Falling trees: Drought and burnt-out tree roots cause unstable trees that may fall at any time, especially if it’s windy.

The public is reminded to stay vigilant. To report signs of wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, *5555 on a cellphone or report wildfires through the BCWS public mobile app.

Submitting a report with a photo is extremely helpful to BCWS and encouraged, as it helps get a view of the area before responding.