Oliver EOC says it is coordinating protection of wastewater plant

Photo: Don Urquhart Park Rill Creek Wildfire which started near Twin Lakes is shown above with air tankers dropping retardant on Friday Aug. 18.

The Town of Oliver Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) says that the most southerly boundary of the Upper Park Rill Creek Wildfire - now estimated at 1,090 ha - which began in the Twin Lakes area is approximately 10 km from the most northerly boundary of the Town of Oliver.

In its latest update it said that it continues to help coordinate the Town’s protection of the Wastewater Treatment Facility that is located off of Fairview Road, supporting the Town’s Emergency Support Services (ESS), and participating in RDOS EOC updates.

Currently there are no homes in Oliver on Evacuation Alert or Evacuation Order at this time.

The Province of BC has declared a Provincial State of Emergency and has issued an Emergency Order related to travel restrictions. The Order includes restricting non-essential use of temporary accommodations (hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks, and campgrounds) in the area.

"The Order has been put in place to ensure there are accommodations for residents being displaced by the Southern BC Wildfires and will remain in effect until September 4, 2023," the statement said.

Specifically the order applies to temporary accomodations including hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks and campgrounds in these Okanagan cities: Kelowna & West Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Vernon.