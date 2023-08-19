Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire sees Oliver activate EOC

Photo: Don Urquhart A view of the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes Thursday 11a.m.

The Town of Oliver has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to a Level 1 in response to the Upper Park Rill Creek Wildfire.

The EOC is currently helping coordinate the Town’s protection of the Wastewater Treatment Facility that is located off of Fairview Road, and supporting the Town’s Emergency Support Services (ESS).

There are no homes in Oliver on Evacuation Alert or Evacuation Order at this time. The town is asking residents to monitor local news and register for the Town’s VoyentAlert! to receive updates.



Yesterday the Town of Oliver has issued a VoyentAlert! request to its Irrigation customers (orchards, farms, wineries) in Zones 1 and 5 (west side of town) to irrigate as much as possible without compromising their crops.

The goal is to create a “humidity bubble” on the west side of town should the Town experience an interface fire. A subsequent VoyentAlert! notification will be issued when the request to irrigate in Systems 1 and 5 has been rescinded.

Domestic water users should continue to adhere to Stage 2 Water Restrictions in order to ensure domestic supply is available for fire response efforts.

The Town will provide more information as it has updates and asks residents to download the VoyentAlert! app to their smart phones.