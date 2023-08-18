Oliver urges everyone in Oliver water system 1 irrigation to help create fire buffer

Photo: File photo.

The Town of Oliver is asking all Oliver Water System 1 Irrigation Customers to turn on their sprinklers until further notice.

This is in an attempt to increase the humidity in the air to create a fire buffer for the area with the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Twin Lakes and Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos continuing to grow.

Adam Goodwin, emergency project coordinator with the town explained that they have not been in contact with BC Wildfire Service, but they are asking for customers to do this as a preventative step to “try and help out BC Wildfire as much as possible.”

“This was a decision of the Town of Oliver to help our neighbours in Willowbrook, the RDOS and BC Wildfire Service,” Goodwin explained.

He further explained that when they make decisions, they coordinate their responses with the Regional Districts, other local municipalities, and first nations.

“We all coordinate in terms of what steps we are doing to support fire efforts.”

Residents in other areas are asked to please conserve water and to turn off all domestic and agricultural irrigation if evacuated.

“Watering from residential hoses is not an effective way to reduce fire risk on your property,” the RDOS said.

An Emergency Reception Centre is open at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton to provide Emergency Support Services (ESS) to those in need.