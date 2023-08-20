Late mail doesn’t excuse late property tax payment, says the Town of Osoyoos

Photo: Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

An Osoyoos couple who say they received their property tax due date notice nearly two months late have been denied their requested refund of the penalty fee they incurred for making their payment slightly under a week late.

In their letter to the Town of Osoyoos, the couple claimed they received the tax notice for their Main Street property in the third week of July, a week after the town’s letter informing them that their payment was late and a 10 per cent penalty would be added as a result.

Although the town’s stamp showed a mailing date of May 15, the couple said that a prominent employee of the postal service, whose name was redacted in official documents, informed them the stamp was not a guarantee that it had been mailed on time.

Given that alleged statement, and because their property tax payments had been in good standing with the town since 2006, they argued the lapse was obviously caused by the delay in receiving their notice and they should not have been penalized as a result.

At their Aug. 15 meeting, Osoyoos town council stood in defence of the town’s policy not to waive any penalty fees unless the reason for the penalty was directly caused by some fault on the part of their staff by voting to deny the requested refund.

Director of Financial Services Jim Zakall told council no mistakes were found to have been made by town staff during the process of sending out notices, nor were any notices relating to that particular property found to have been returned to sender. That being the case, he said waiving the penalty fee “would set a real difficult precedent.”

“There’s nothing that the town has done erringly,” he said, “and [delayed delivery] is not the town’s responsibility, but the mail system’s.”

When asked by Coun. Johnny Cheong if the town had changed their property tax due date often in past years, Zakall also pointed out that it has only been moved from July 4, one time in recent memory, and that was in 2020 to accommodate the widespread disruptions caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zakall did point out members of the public who depend on the town’s annual notices to remember the property tax payment deadline also have the option of registering for the town’s pre-authorized payment plan to avoid any late penalties in the future.