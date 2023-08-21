End of Summer Bash at Family Splash is coming up in Osoyoos

Photo: File photo.

If you are feeling the heat you are invited to head on down and splish splash at the End of Summer Bash Family Splash.

The Town of Osoyoos, with help from Nesters Market and the Rotary Club of Osoyoos are putting on an end of summer event at the Jack Shaw Splash Park in Osoyoos on August 31.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the whole family will be able to enjoy the splash park, a bounce house, kids games, and free hotdogs and drinks.

The Splash Park is located at the Jack Shaw Gardens at 89th Street and Kingfisher Drive in Osoyoos. For more information you can call the Sonora Centre at 250-495-6562.