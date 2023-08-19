Water meter pits may become mandatory in Oliver for new construction

Photo: File photo.

Oliver town council has prepared a proposed bylaw to require water meter pits to be installed in new construction, to be decided on later this month.

The town has been seeking enforcement for requiring water meter pit installations in new subdivisions, new construction, and as a result of bylaw violations.

The town’s intention is to make a transition to water meter pit installations as opposed to the inhouse water meters that have hitherto been standard. This is for safety, accessibility, maintenance, enhancing leak detection, and reducing the opportunity for water bypasses.

This discussion happened on July 31 and If this bylaw passes, for all new water meter installations the town will determine the make, model, and size of the water meters required before installation. They will also determine the location, either within a building or in a meter pit.

The meter pits will be installed in the town boulevard in front of the house and in accordance with the Town’s subdivision and development standards. These installations will be on all new construction, excluding carriage homes that were built after the primary residence was constructed.

The proposed bylaw also clarifies that when a water service upgrade is required a meter pit will be installed in the boulevard.

Once the water meters are installed, they will become property of the town and shall be maintained by the town. The town will be required to maintain, repair, and replace the meters when it comes to normal wear and tear.

The owners and customers are required to protect water meters from physical damage and freezing. If one becomes damaged because of abuse, misuse, neglect, or any other damages that are caused by the owner, the repair costs or cost of replacement will have to be paid by the owner.

If any property owners are caught bypassing the water meter, they will be charged retroactively back to the time of the bypass, which the town will be able to assess based on estimated consumption. A meter pit will then have to be installed in the boulevard at the expense of the owner.

The motion to approve these proposed changes, which will be subject to first and second reading on August 21, was approved unanimously by council.

Councillor David Mattes raised some concerns in the meeting. “When it says for all new construction, excluding carriage homes. That says to me if you get a building permit for anything the town can say it's time to put in a $10,000 pit. That concerns me. I do trust the discretion of the director but times change and people change,” he commented.

Councillor Aimee Grice provided her understanding that requiring the installation of meter pits will only be in reference to “new construction requiring a water meter.” Explaining that building a garage, or a shed, would not require a water meter and therefore would not fall into Mattes’ concern.

Mattes agreed, saying “that's the language we have been looking for all day.”

Kelly Mercer, Director of Operations for the Town of Oliver also clarified the pricing around the water meters. For new construction, the equipment and manpower will already be present and will cost somewhere in the range of “$1,300 to $1,800”.

If the water meter pit is being built afterwards, Mercer noted it varies in different situations, but would cost around $4,500.

The motivation to make these changes was primarily because of water bypasses. In an earlier report to council, Mercer explained that in just four examples of bypasses the town lost out on a total of $36,500 in revenue.