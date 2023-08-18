Roots and Fruits Festival Parade in Oliver is canceled due to wildfire concerns

Photo: File photo. Previous Oliver town councillor Larry Schwartzenberger hands out candy during the Roots & Fruits parade in 2022

The Roots and Fruits Festival parade has been canceled due to the ongoing wildfire situation.

The parade, which is a staple of the annual Roots and Fruits Festival, was scheduled to take place on Main St. in Oliver, Saturday August 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Oliver Parks and Recreation explained in a social media post that “unfortunately due to current conditions and out of respect for our friends and neighbours that are fighting fires, working for emergency services, or evacuating their own properties we have decided to cancel the parade.”

The Town of Oliver has also been experiencing heavy smoke, due to the Crater Creek Wildfire southwest of Keremeos and a new wildfire - the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire - is now burning out of control near Twin Lakes.

At this time the Rock and Roll Picnic in the Park on Friday night, and the Roots and Fruits festival on Saturday are still going forward as scheduled, Parks and Recreation noted in their social media post.

The Times Chronicle understands that there will be a meeting Friday night with the Town of Oliver and Parks and Recreation to determine whether both events will indeed continue as planned.

The annual event, formerly called the Sunshine Festival, celebrates the culture, history and community of Oliver.

The expo is free for all ages to gather and celebrate the community, the people, the history and the land and is put on by the Kiwanis Club of Oliver and Oliver Parks and Recreation with the help of sponsors.

More information to come.