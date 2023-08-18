Wildfire forces evacuations in Twin Lakes area

Photo: BCWS

UDPATE 10:30 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued evacuation orders due to a wildfire in the Twin Lakes area.

A full list of impacted addresses is here. An interactive map of the evacuation zone is here.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning in Upper Park Rill Creek is now 30 hectares in size.

Local states of emergency have been issued for rural areas "I" and "C"

ORIGINAL 7:15 a.m.

A new wildfire has been discovered this morning southwest of Penticton, near Twin Lakes.

The Park Rill fire is burning south of Highway 3A and Twin Lakes.

It was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. and is spot sized at an estimated 0.009 of a hectare.

The fire is currently uncontrolled.

Its cause is under investigation.

We'll have more details as they become available.