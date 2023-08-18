Oliver fire department sending help to Crater Creek Wildfire

Photo: File photo

A fire engine and a crew of four from Oliver are answering BC Wildfire Service’s call to help battle the 14,000 hectare Crater Creek wildfire.

“The engine is being requested to provide structure protection. So our guys will assist with properties that are possibly threatened,” Rob Graham, public relations with the Oliver Fire Department explained.

“They will start firesmarting which is clearing stuff away, combustibles away from homes into a location that if it does catch fire, it doesn't catch a structure on fire. So they will be doing stuff like that. Patrolling for hotspots. Basically anything that's requested of them by BC Wildfire, they will be involved in.”

The requested fire engine is fully loaded with water and structure protection hoses, and a forestry hose for any fire that they may get involved with.

The truck also has other tools so that they are prepared for any other eventuality, such as a motor vehicle accident that happens in an area where they are battling the fire. “They have rescue tools on that truck to be able to assist with that type of rescue,” Graham explained.

Not only is the truck loaded with equipment to assist in battling the fire, but they also need other types of equipment.

“When we are called upon by BC forestry we have to go and be able to sustain ourselves on our own basically for 48 to 72 hours with equipment, tents, food and water until they can basically establish a camp.”

But Graham did further clarify that given that they're close by and only going half an hour away. There is a chance that they will probably just return to Oliver at the end of the day, but they still need to be prepared.

“We need x apparatus, can you provide that?” Graham explained how the request comes in. Continuing to say “if we're dealing with something in our own area, and we say no, we can't. Then they'll move on down their list to the next department that's available with whatever apparatus they're looking to acquire.”

Which firefighters end up going depends on members of the fire department volunteering and saying that they have specific time to commit to responding. Graham says that they are more inclined to volunteer if the fires are close by, but did note that they sent a truck to Fort St. John earlier this year. “So we have responded well out of area before.”

BC wildfire sends out a list before the wildfire season begins. They ask what each department can provide if called upon. From the responses about manpower and equipment “they create what's called the drawdown where they will request certain equipment and manpower from departments depending on what they have available,” Graham explained.

The Oliver Fire Department’s facebook post wants the public to know that “with an engine and crew deployed, we want to make sure residents of Oliver and our rural protection area [know] that there is no reduction in our level of service. We will continue to respond with the same level of expedience and professionalism we have always provided.”