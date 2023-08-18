Osoyoos infrastructure woes will require higher tax burden

Photo: Farah Florentino Osoyoos Town Hall Osoyoos residents and businesses can expect to feel the sting of tax and user fee increases in the upcoming 2024-28 budget as the fallout of infrastructure neglect over many years comes home to roost.

In a draft budget presented to council at a Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, Jim Zakall, Director of Finance/Deputy CAO detailed the various budget elements with increases nearly across the board on the town’s operating expenses (wages, maintenance and other operating costs), totalling an annual increase in 2024 of around $158.49 for an average single family home.

This relatively modest figure however, does not reflect the money needed

to remedy the extensive infrastructure deficit. “The Town is looking at some significant increases to allow the municipality to have enough funds available when the existing infrastructure needs replacing,” says Zakall.

Planning around this has resulted in four asset management plans covering sewer, water and two on vehicle fleets including one focusing on Osoyoos Fire Rescue.

And because of the sheer scale of the sewer and water projects commercial borrowing over a 20 year period would be necessary - $2.7 million in 2025 for sewer and $9.3 million ($6.3 million in 2024 and $3 million in 2026) for water - further adding to the burden on taxpayers in order to service the loans.

The total financial burden on taxpayers would amount to over $1,500 a year for an average single family household on top of what they would already currently be paying in taxation and user fees.

And this does not include plans for transportation (roads, sidewalks, storm drains, street lighting etc.), recreation (parks, trails, washrooms etc.), buildings (Public Works, Sonora Centre, Town Hall, Arts Council, Desert Park etc.), and non-potable water as these asset management plans are still in development and not yet incorporated into the budget, notes Zakall.

“The current financial situation is not conducive to a stable municipality,” the town’s Chief Administrative Officer Rod Risling warned in his preface to the discussion.

But he noted plans are currently in place and those that are being contemplated over the next two years “will provide a framework that will provide the required replacement and maintenance of the infrastructure that 5,500 residents and businesses count on every day, as well as hundreds of thousands of tourists that visit our community annually.”

Risling also noted that this past year had been productive with council establishing various infrastructure plans with town administration creating the various asset management plans.

He noted that the provincial and federal governments have been pushing municipalities to create and implement this kind of strategic planning for some time as they are seen to provide prudent financial management and sustainability.

“Not doing so will continue to impact the town’s ability to obtain grants for ongoing infrastructure requirements,” Risling added.

These asset management plans are even more crucial given the aging infrastructure Osoyoos is now grappling with.

“There’s no alternative. We have to start replacing critical infrastructure now. The financial impacts to users will be significant but there’s no alternative,” other than to borrow in order to replace as infrastructure fails.

This kind of unplanned approach will not only cost significantly more, Risling said, but it will also “create hardships on the community.”

Another impact on the budget comes courtesy of the Public Sector Accounting Board which implemented a new standard meaning the town must have reserves sufficient enough to remove buildings and infrastructure, and reclaim the site at the end of its life.

This is likely to have an extra impact of $2-4 million but that is only an estimate at this point he added. Part of the increases to the operating side (municipal tax, policing, fire protection, garbage and recycling, sewer and water) estimated at $158.49 for an average home are in effect to begin slowly building the reserves required by the PSAB.

Increases to taxes by five per cent has also been recommended in order to increase the general sustainability fund that was recommended earlier this year.

Risling highlighted part of the problem Osoyoos taxpayers are now facing is due to the fact they have been paying “significantly less” than a typical residential dwelling within the [Okanagan] valley, for a prolonged period of time”

This in effect has created an infrastructure deficit due to an estimated “subsidy” of $800 per year, “which now needs to be recouped,” he says.

“Unfortunately, this means our taxes will need to increase above the average to make up for the difference.” He went on to note the substantial financial commitment required which will “create a hardship on some property owners and their tenants.”

Ongoing inflationary pressures over the last few years also creates uncertainty in the town’s planning due to the age and condition of its assets. But he warned that delaying any of these projects for any amount of time “will definitely, significantly increase the risk of infrastructure failures,” he said.

“We are in a situation that is unavoidable,” Risling said, acknowledging that this will result in scrutiny from residents and businesses.

But on a positive note he said it was important to consider that steps are being taken “will create a positive, long-term public infrastructure.”

Risling also noted that by preparing earlier for budget discussions also provides businesses and residents with advance notice as to what potential tax impact there may be for the upcoming year.

This discussion is important, he noted, because town administration needs to understand the sentiment of the council in order to more efficiently refine the budget when it’s presented in September.

Sue McKortoff, Osoyoos Mayor, broke the relatively contemplative atmosphere by saying: “It’s a hard pill to swallow, but we know that taxation in Osoyoos has been below a lot of the other communities.”

She went on to express her view that the increases should not come all at once. “I know we need it but I think we have to be a little bit flexible here in how much you put on the taxpayers right now.

“I understand it and I appreciate the fact that the CAO and CFO have come forward with this at this point because it takes a little bit of time to kind of get used to it and look through it and understand why we’ve had to up things so much.”