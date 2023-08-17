Air Quality has suspended mail delivery in Oliver

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

The poor air quality in Oliver has suspended mail delivery from Canada Post for today.

Laura Chamberland, an employee at the Oliver Canada Post, verified that their employees are not able to deliver outside today due to the air quality.

The province's Air Quality Health Index is at 10 which is considered very high and unhealthy and dangerous.

Chamberland did clarify that all postal boxes got their mail delivered, but there will be no further mail delivery for the rest of the day.

She then further said that “everything should be back to normal tomorrow, because the air quality looks better.”

If there is something that people really need today, they can go into the post office to collect it, otherwise normal service should return Friday.

Chamberland explained that the decision to suspend delivery is not solely made by the employees at the Oliver location, the supervisor in Penticton makes the call for the health and safety of the employees.