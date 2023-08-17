Deep freeze impacted vines and buds in varying degrees

Photo: Don Urquhart Tragedy in the vineyard - Kerner grape vines were almost entirely wiped out at Nostalgia Wines.

This is the second in a series exploring the severe cold event that wiped out an estimated half of the Okanagan Valley’s wine grapes this year and the impacts it has had on the local wineries of Osoyoos and Oliver.

Talking to winemakers and viticulturists from the wine producers around Oliver and Osoyoos, one thing becomes poignantly clear: the deep freeze last December impacted pretty much everyone but to widely varying degrees. Much depended on location and equally so, the varieties being grown.

From nearly the most southern reach of the Okanagan Valley, Moon Cursor Vineyards winemaker Christian Scagnetti said he was “cautiously optimistic,” about how this year’s crop will shape up. Part of this optimism is based on the location of their vineyards near Osoyoos Lake which had a moderating effect on the extreme dip in temperature on Dec. 21, 2022.

“It definitely did do some damage, normally with vines the buds will start to die around -15, depending on what variety you’re growing and us being further in the south in the Okanagan we’re growing more varieties that are not as cold-hardy as grapes you would find in Kelowna, like Chardonnays and Rieslings.

“So Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Malbec which aren’t necessarily notoriously known for being great in the cold we did end up with some death.”

Scagnetti notes that each vine and each cane has three buds. “So you have your primary bud which is what you’re always striving for, it’s going to give you your best fruit and most consistent growth.

If it dies it is the secondary bud that comes into action which will still give you fruit but it’s not the same quality as the primary.

“If both of those die there is a tertiary bud which is a no-fruit bud but it will give you leaves and it will give you something you can actually work with next year.”

Moon Cursor's estimates earlier on were for a harvest of around 100 tons, down from the average year of 150 tons and “we think we’re probably going be closer to the hundred mark so about 2/3 to half vintage.”

“Right now we’re actually looking pretty good in terms of wine mortality it’s mostly just the actual buds. Maybe one vine here and there but that’s going to happen any year.”

But further north in the central stretch of vineyards between Osoyoos and Oliver lies some of the most impacted vineyards.

Photo: Don Urquhart Some vines suffered only bud damage and pushed up new suckers from the bottom meaning no fruit this year, but they will likely produce fruit next year.

For Nostalgia Wines’ Gina Fernandes Harfman, the damage was apparent in late May with either completely dead vines or damage to the buds.

“In late-May the buds were starting to throw from the bottom of the vines rather than from the top which means they would only result in leaves and no fruit,” in what she explains is known as “top loss”. These vines are still alive, but won’t produce fruit until next year.

She does take some small comfort in the fact that because some of the vines are throwing shoots from the bottom - a survival mechanism of the grapevine - “I will actually be able to use these vines and will have fruit next year.”

Estimating a 95 per cent fruit loss this year Harfman says the only variety that came through unscathed was her Pinot Gris, she said. While Syrah, Merlot and Chardonnay were apparently hit up and down the valley, her Merlot did alright. Her Syrah, Chardonnay and the Kerner didn’t fare so well, particularly the Kerner which was essentially wiped out.

Further down the road at Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery, John Ferreira earlier estimated that around 80 per cent of his vines would be fruitless with somewhere around 40 per cent mortality of his vines.

For him it was the Malbec and Syrah that were hit hard, saying later varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay seem to have done better.

Having a background in fruit trees Ferreira says his biggest worry is what will happen to the damaged vines before the summer is out.

“Fruit trees that are weak in the spring often die in the summer or in the following winter,” he says. “So I’m wondering about that because there are so many of these vines that are weak.”

Michael Bartier winemaker at Bartier Brothers Vineyard and Winery similarly notes that even vines that have survived may be too damaged to be commercially viable. The vineyard sustained damage to its Cabernet Franc but lost 100 per cent of its Syrah.

“Some of the plants are still alive but they’re badly damaged,” he said adding they are considering it 100 per cent loss. “It’s just not viable to farm that block.”

“The buds were certainly damaged but it’s beyond bud damage. The trunk, the actual vascular system in the vine has been damaged badly enough that just looking at the vine you could see the growth on it was so poor.”

He says that in early spring a lab examination of the vines showed the very small threads of what was originally a healthy vascular system, but the xylem (responsible for the distribution of water and minerals taken up by the roots) and the phloem (responsible for the distribution of sugars and nutrients manufactured in the shoot) were damaged so badly they just couldn’t push very much growth on the vine.

“It’s alive but it’s obviously not commercially viable,” he adds. “For us this certainly means a decreased crop this year and where there was bud damage it means a decreased crop for the next four years with that vascular system damage.”

A similar picture emerges from Le Vieux Pin where winemaker and viticulturist Severine Pinte noted the winery took a hit to their Syrah but most of their other varieties “fared pretty good”.

“The vine was damaged, but the primary buds that hold the fruit are dead. So there is nothing coming up. In some blocks, there won’t be any fruit,” she notes.

Again, the story is repeated at Phantom Creek Estates with winemaker Luke MacKinnon saying: “Unfortunately, we’re losing some of our key varieties like Syrah and Malbec.

“We’ve had vine death as well but we’re seeing bounce back for a lot of the other vines that have done better and what we’ve seen is a lot of death in the primary buds.

This he says translates to smaller fruit sets and potentially later fruit sets, “but we’re seeing that the green is out there so it is showing that the vines are healthy.”

Demonstrating the fickle nature of the deep freeze, Bruno Kell, winemaker at Maverick Estate Winery notes the temperature drop “stunted our Merlot a little bit,” he says. “The ones that are more sensitive to cold were hit but other varietals like our Pinot Noir did quite well. But still others like their Viognier was “a little bit damaged,” he says.

“We got lucky that our Merlot is ground rooted so they’re growing up suckers so we’re going protect those and wrap them up and regenerate some of the plants that got hit bad,” he states.

The problem is a familiar one, as Kell noted that the presence of leaf canopy does not necessarily mean fruit.

“It’s great to have this nice canopy but you can see a lot less fruit - we might be down 15 - 20 per cent in that range.”

One factor that helped out his vineyard, he says, is that it is more protected due to the fact it’s on the hillside of the Golden Mile where “I’ve got a beautiful slope,” which provides air drainage for the vineyard.