The Osoyoos Events Alliance pitches for enlarged funding

As Osoyoos town council discusses issues around the 2024-28 budget which will be on the agenda in Sept., the Osoyoos Events Alliance, a collective of passionate volunteer organizations, is calling for just over a doubling of town grants.

The town’s volunteer organizations say they have united to “safeguard community events”. From Canada Day parades to free weekly summer concerts, an internationally renowned Show and Shine event and the popular All Hallows Festival - these events “create lasting memories that resonate across all generations.”

The alliance said the request was in order “to continue producing the exceptional events that make Osoyoos a vibrant destination.”

Representing an array of organizations including the Osoyoos Festival Society, Osoyoos and District Arts Council, Osoyoos Farmers’ Market Society, Osoyoos Music in the Park, Wide Arts National Association, Cactus Jalopies and Wine Country Racing, the organizations which comprise the Osoyoos Events Alliance have emphasized their dedication to producing events which enrich the local community.

In a presentation to council on Aug. 15, Shirley Baker of The Osoyoos Festival Society noted that these events “bring our town together, they attract visitors, and they contribute to Osoyoos’ identity.”

In recent years the group says the Town allocated around nine per cent of the roughly $475,000 Resort Municipality Initiative’s Visitor Activity Enhancement (VAE) funding it receives (this varies year-to-year) towards local events for total grants of around $40,000 annually.

This year total funding for local groups dropped to just over five per cent or $25,000 despite the provincial RMI grant coming in at $473,000, the alliance members say pointing to funding that went to the 85th Street Plaza project.

Instead, the alliance is urging the town to increase local grants to 22 per cent of the annual provincial VAE funding toward events, amounting to $100,000 annually. This they say is in alignment with the maximum 30 per cent limit allowed by the province which would allow all events to continue, they argue.

As the curtain falls on one of the most challenging chapters in recent history, these events serve as “rallying points” for Osoyoos’ residents and tourists alike, contributing not only to the cultural landscape but also to the local economy, the Alliance argues.

“However, producing these events has become increasingly challenging due to rising costs - equipment rentals, liability insurance, and services have all surged post-pandemic.”

Janis St. Louis, of Osoyoos Music in the Park, expressed the Alliance’s gratitude for recent collaboration with the town, but also raised concerns about securing sufficient funding in the future.

“We are thankful for all of the support so far. However, provincial and federal grants are highly competitive, and accessing funds to cover all our expenses is becoming more difficult because funding criteria often exclude the types of events which have been most successful in Osoyoos,” she noted.

To ensure these community events continue and thrive, the Osoyoos Events Alliance is petitioning the town to boost their annual budgeted allocation, rather than reduce it as is currently planned.

The Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) which is funding transferred to the Town from the provincial government is a critical component of Osoyoos’ tourism strategy, aimed at elevating the local experience for both visitors and residents.

“Osoyoos deserves a vibrant future,” stated the Alliance. “To continue offering exceptional events, we humbly ask town council to increase their events budget from $25,000 to $100,000 annually as a show of support for the contribution our events make to the local economy and culture.”

Carry-over of unused RMI funds could be utilized to fund these events, they add.