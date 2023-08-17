Kristi Neumann Band to perform at Blasted Church Vineyard in Okanagan Falls

Photo: Contributed

Kristi Neumann and her band will be captivating the audience at Blasted Church Vineyards this weekend when they perform her original and provocative music.

The performance will be on the intimate pool-side stage where Neumann will play her original songs and tell stories.

Neumann is a singer and songwriter who grew up in Montana and spent a large portion of her musical career in Nashville, Tennessee.

She has a growing catalog of her own original songs and being a writer, band leader, and performer she turns heads and has shared stages with Keith Urban and Vince Gill among others.

Her songs traverse themes such as a wandering past and optimistic hope for the future.

The entire band has a local angle to them. Neumann, who is the guitar player, lives in Oliver. Paul Henbury, also a guitar player lives in Oliver but is from Montreal.

Greg Reely is the band’s drummer and lives in Osoyoos but is from Vancouver. Luke Whittall, from Montreal lives in Okanagan Falls and is also a Blasted Church employee.

The show takes place Aug. 19 and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and include a complimentary glass of wine. Cheese, charcuterie platters, glasses and bottles of wine will all be available for purchase as you watch the show.

Blasted Church Vineyards is located at 378 Parsons Road, Okanagan Falls. Tickets can be purchased at blastedchurch.com.